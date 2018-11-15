Register
21:14 GMT +315 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this April 3, 2015, photo, intern Jessica Lis works at the Ready for Hillary super PAC offices in Arlington, Va. When Hillary Rodham Clinton announces her presidential campaign, as expected, more than a dozen people in a nondescript office building overlooking the Potomac River will blast out the news by email and social media to millions of her supporters, urging them to sign onto her campaign

    Clock Ticking for Hillary Clinton as DC Judge Demands Answers Over Email Scandal

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    1100

    Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the State Department earlier this month, requesting access to records related to the special employment status granted to ex-Clinton aide Huma Abedin while Clinton was secretary of state.

    US District Court Judge Emmet G. Sullivan has ruled that Mrs. Clinton is obliged to answer two additional questions related to the long-running scandal involving her use of a private email server while she served as secretary of state, Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton has reported.

    Clinton now has 30 days to answer two questions under oath about how her private email system was set up. The first asks the former first lady to describe "the creation of the clintonemail.com system, including who decided to create the system, the date it was decided to create the system, why it was created, who set it up, and when it became operational."

    Secondly, Clinton is asked to "identify the basis" for an apparent discrepancy between her 2015 testimony before the House of Representatives Select Committee on Benghazi, where she indicated that 90-95 percent of her emails were on a government server, and later revelations that over 30,000 emails and attachments from during her 2009-2013 tenure as secretary of state were actually held on a private server in her house.

    Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listens as Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump (not pictured) speaks during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Jim Bourg
    'Judgement Day' Nears: Analyst on Why Clinton May Finally End Up Behind Bars
    The court upheld Clinton's right not to answer a question about why she continued to use her Blackberry mobile device despite warnings from State Department security personnel not to do so.

    Judicial Watch filed the Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against Clinton and members of her staff, including former deputy chief of staff Huma Abedin, following revelations that the aide was granted "special government employee" designation, allowing her to accept outside employment while working at the White House.

    Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton called Judge Sullivan's ruling "good news," but said it was "shameful that Judicial Watch attorneys must continue to battle the State and Justice Departments, which still defend Hillary Clinton, for basic answers to our questions about Clinton's email misconduct."

    In addition to security concerns, including fears that Clinton's server may have been hacked by foreign state actors, the email server issue has led to questions about why Clinton felt the need to keep her communications private. In 2017, new documents turned over to Judicial Watch by the State Department revealed examples of 'pay to play' politics at the Clinton state department, including donations to the Clinton Foundation which appeared to have been made in exchange for things like government appointments, policy positions, and government contracts.

    In March 2016, WikiLeaks set up a searchable archive of over 30,000 emails and email attachments sent to and from Clinton's private email server while she was secretary of state, with new documents added in early 2018.

    Related:

    'Judgement Day' Nears: Analyst on Why Clinton May Finally End Up Behind Bars
    Hillary Clinton Doubts Fairness of Georgia’s Governor Election
    'Disappointed For': Lewinsky Shames Bill Clinton for Lack of Apology
    Texas May Nix Hillary Clinton as 'Historical Figure' From School Curriculum
    'Still Uncomfortable': Monica Lewinsky Opens Up on Affair With Bill Clinton
    Tags:
    emails, Judicial Watch, Hillary Clinton, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse