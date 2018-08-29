Register
21:57 GMT +329 August 2018
    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Book Expo event in New York Thursday, June 1, 2017

    No One Has Ever Been as Sloppy as Clinton While Handling US Top Secrets – Writer

    © AP Photo / Craig Ruttle
    Opinion
    0 20

    Hillary Clinton's private server was reportedly hacked by the Chinese, who supposedly gained access to virtually all of her emails, according to The Daily Caller's sources. Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Charles Ortel, a political analyst, private investor and writer shared his views on the Clinton email saga.

    Sputnik: In your view, how big is this story and how much attention has it been receiving in Western media?

    Charles Ortel: There's a lot of information actually in the public domain that the mainstream press has refused to cover, and that gives you and your listeners the benefit of some hard links. So we have in the United States something called the FBI vault. And that is run by our FBI and it is an online service that puts out information concerning past investigations that it feels the public ought to know about. Any member of the global audience can access this FBI vault. If you punch in, in google, FBI vault and Hillary R. Clinton, you will get to a 24-part release, thousands of pages of documents.

    READ MORE: Hillary Clinton's Private Email Server Hacked by Chinese Firm — Reports

    The first part summarizes an investigation that began, the official FBI investigation that began on July 10, 2015 into the mishandling by Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin and others of classified information. Hillary and her team are fond of dissembling and fond of trying to argue that what happened in 2015 and 2016 was part of a normal security review into the past practices of all secretaries of state. It was a formal process, the timeline began in March 2015 and that sparked enormous interest in the Senate and triggered ultimately an investigation by the inspector general of the intelligence community. All this is summarized briefly and this has been known by the FBI. Then in multiple additional documents this is a monstrous story.

    READ MORE: Clinton Saga Continues: Watchdog Publishes New Batches of Hillary's Emails

    It has been picked up and investigated by the inspector general at the Department of Justice, Mr. Horowitz, who issued a report earlier this year. In that report, flagged by Congressman Louie Gohmert, was a sentence that said "Another foreign power had gained access to all of Hillary Clinton's emails via the private servers and unsecured devices." You know, if somebody is going to be as sloppy as Hillary Clinton and her team was handling our most precious secrets over private servers and unsecured devices, I've got a belief that many rival countries, to put it politely, and maybe even allies including, perhaps, the UK and maybe Israel, other state actors, non-state actors want to look at this golden prize, this platinum prize of 100-percent of America's top international secrets being handled on two unsecured servers and multiple unsecured devices. It's an obvious thing to try to hack.

    READ MORE: 'Crooked Hillary' and 'Slippery Comey': Horowitz About to Drop a Bomb — Analyst

    Sputnik: What do you make of the timing of this report?

    Charles Ortel: This a really, if you want to pick a dead week in the United States, this is one of the deadest weeks. This is the last week before, you know, our summer vacations officially end. To get a lot of attention you might have to wait until Tuesday of next week.   

    READ MORE: Wall Street Analyst Explains Potential Collusion Between Clinton, Obama, FBI

    Sputnik: Of course Trump joked that this time it was the Chinese that hacked Hillary's emails rather than the Russians. Do you think it's another attempt to shift the blame for Clinton's loss in the elections to a third party and why would he do that?

    Charles Ortel: I honestly think that the mainstream press, the corporate globalist mainstream press in the United States, and Western Europe, and Japan, and elsewhere has committed, you know, malpractice in the way they've covered this. There is a lot of evidence out there that shows that Hillary Clinton and her people rigged the primary season; Hillary Clinton, I think history will show this already, was a horrible candidate.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Clinton emails, emailgate, hackers, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz, Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, China, United States, Russia
