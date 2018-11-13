US Treasury Sanctions 5 Individuals Linked to Hezbollah, One Entity in Palestine

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has imposed sanctions on five individuals over their alleged links to Lebanon's Hezbollah, along with militant faction based in Gaza, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a notice on its website on Tuesday.

Those designated under the action against Hezbollah include Iraqi national 'Ubayd al-Zaydi, who is allegedly linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard. Lebanese nationals Muhammad Farhat, Yusuf Hashim, Adnan Hussein Kawtharani and Jawad Nasrallah were also designated.

The Treasury also imposed sanctions on the Al-Mujahidin Brigades, a militant group which operates in the Gaza Strip, West Bank and Egypt.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri accused Hezbollah of obstructing the process of forming the country's government. Explaining his stance, he stated that currently there was no solution to solve this issue "the way things are."

The sanctions were introduced after at the end of October US President Donald Trump has signed the legislation, allowing to impose additional sanctions on Hezbollah and honoured those killed in the attack on a US marine barracks in Lebanon 35 years ago.

