Trump Signs Hezbollah Sanctions Bill, Honors Victims of 1983 Beirut Attack

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump signed legislation to impose additional sanctions on Hezbollah and honored those killed in the attack on a US marine barracks in Lebanon 35 years ago, the White House said in a press release.

"Trump signed into law the Hezballah International Financing Prevention Amendments Act (HIFPAA) of 2018, which imposes additional hard-hitting sanctions on Hizballah," the release said on Thursday. The measure will further isolate Hezbollah from the international financial system and reduce its funding.

Senator Marco Rubio said in a press release Thursday that New sanctions legislation will strengthen efforts to counter Hezbollah 35 years after the historic bombing of a US marine barracks in Lebanon.

"I thank President Trump for signing my Hezbollah sanctions bill into law," Rubio said on Thursday. "The ‘Hezbollah International Financing Prevention Amendments Act’ is another important step in strengthening international efforts to combat Hezbollah’s terrorist and missile threats."

Fox News reported last week that Iran has been supplying Hezbollah with components required to turn its rockets into precision-guided missiles. Western powers and Israel have repeatedly accused Iran of arming Hezbollah, including by operating factories in densely populated Beirut.

Hezbollah operates a military wing that battled Israel during the latter's invasions of Lebanon. Hezbollah's military wing is currently active in Syria, where it is fighting on behalf of the government of President Bashar Assad.

Israel considers Iran-backed Hezbollah to be one of its main adversaries in the region and has pledged to counter its missile program.

