Lebanese PM Blames Hezbollah for 'Obstructing Government Formation'

Following the first parliamentary elections since 2009, the entire Lebanese Cabinet resigned but has since continued function in a caretaker capacity.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said Hezbollah was responsible for obstructing the process of forming the country’s government. He explained that there was no solution to solve this issue "the way things are."

The deadlock over the government formation occurred after the first parliamentary elections in the country since 2009, which were held in May.

During the elections, as many as 976 candidates competed for the 128 seats in parliament, which are distributed according to an ethnic-confessional principle between 11 groups. The election took place in 15 Lebanese regions.

Hezbollah achieved its desired results and, along with the Amal Shiite parties and the Free Patriotic Movement, could form a majority in the government.

After the elections, Prime Minister Saad Hariri was asked to form a new government that includes Hezbollah.

