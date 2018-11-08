Russia Requests Closed UNSC Meeting on N Korea To be Held Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – The Russian permanent mission to the United Nations has asked for closed consultations on sanctions against North Korea to be held by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday, the mission’s spokesman, Fyodor Strzhizhovsky, told Sputnik.

"Russia has indeed asked for discussing the issue of North Korean sanctions during tomorrow’s USNC consultations as part of the ‘Miscellaneous’ section [of the agenda] … This will be a closed discussion," Strzhizhovsky said on Wednesday.

© AFP 2018 / Ed Jones North Korea Threatens to Revive Nuke Program Over US Sanctions

The previous UNSC session on restrictions against Pyongyang was held in the open format on September 17. It followed Moscow’s move to ban the adoption of a report by UNSC panel on restrictions against North Korea, the so-called 1718 Sanctions Committee, until some changes are introduced to it.

The UNSC has repeatedly imposed sanctions on North Korea over the country’s nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

Russia said in October it was time to consider the possibility of relaxing the international restrictions against Pyongyang amid commitment expressed by North Korea's leadership to denuclearize of the Korean Peninsula.

