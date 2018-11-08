Russia Requests Closed UNSC Meeting on N Korea To be Held Thursday

"Russia has indeed asked for discussing the issue of North Korean sanctions during tomorrow’s USNC consultations as part of the ‘Miscellaneous’ section [of the agenda] … This will be a closed discussion," Strzhizhovsky said on Wednesday.
The UNSC has repeatedly imposed sanctions on North Korea over the country’s nuclear and ballistic missile tests.
Russia said in October it was time to consider the possibility of relaxing the international restrictions against Pyongyang amid commitment expressed by North Korea's leadership to denuclearize of the Korean Peninsula.
