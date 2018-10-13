North Korea Seeking to Expand Ties With Russia - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said that Pyongyang is seeking to expand ties with Moscow in 2019.

"The Korean side plans to further expand bilateral ties in 2019, when we will celebrate the 70th anniversary of signing of the agreement on economic and cultural cooperation, so that traditions of friendship and good neighborliness could be passed down from generation to generation," Ri said on Friday at an event in Pyongyang marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between North Korea and Russia as quoted by the Russian embassy's press service.

The minister noted that North Korea highly appreciates the fact that the Russian government supports Pyongyang's efforts aimed at stabilization of the situation on the Korean peninsula.

Earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed willingness to develop strategic relations with Russia at meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko.