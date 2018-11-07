More Than Half of Hispanic Americans Do Not Vote in Midterms - PewResearch

"In reality more than half of Hispanics, more than half of Mexican Americans do not turn out to vote," Lopez said. Lopez pointed out, however, that there has been an increase in interest in this year’s election compared to the 2014 midterm vote.
Voters in all 50 US states are casting ballots today in the 2018 midterm elections. Today's vote will decide control of both the US Senate and House of Representatives, as well as state and local office holders.
READ MORE: Clinton Sees US Midterms as Chance to Stop Trump's 'Attack' on Democracy
When asked whether he expected Mexican Americans to actively participate in Tuesday’s vote, Lopez said, "It remains to be seen."
"Some of the data we have seen indicates that Mexican immigrants, many Hispanics who can vote are enthusiastic about participating in this election," he explained. "But it remains to be seen what will happen on Election Day, because many also say that they haven’t been contacted by campaigns. That’s partly about where they live but it remains to be seen how many will turn out to vote."
Lopez noted that in terms of party affiliation, Hispanics overall lean toward the Democratic Party.
Lopez pointed out that this year, the top issues for the Latino community are the economy, immigration and healthcare.
Lopez also noted that in recent years, more Mexican immigrants have returned to Mexico than have migrated to the United States, leading to an overall decline in the Mexican immigrant population.
"However, the story is very different for the rest of Latin America," he said, adding that populations from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and Venezuela have been increasing.
READ MORE: US Intel Community Sees No Election Infrastructure Compromised Ahead of Midterms
Thousands of polling stations across the United States will stay open for voters for 12 to 13 hours on Tuesday to allow citizens to exercise their right to vote for candidates for 435 seats in the House Representatives and one-third of the 100 seats in the Senate. Voters will also have a chance to vote in statewide elections for governors and representatives in state legislatures, among other positions.
Results of the midterm congressional elections are also widely viewed as a referendum on the US president’s performance during his first two years in office.
All comments
Show new comments (0)