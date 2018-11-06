Clinton Sees US Midterms as Chance to Stop Trump's 'Attack' on Democracy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called on US voters on Tuesday to cast votes in the midterm elections to stop President Donald Trump from undermining the country's democratic institutions.

“For the past two years, we have watched this administration attack and undermine our democratic institutions and values. Today, we say enough,” Hillary Clinton wrote in a Twitter post.

The former secretary of state urged voters to support candidates who want to raise wages, fight for justice and improve healthcare for ordinary Americans.

She also wrote that “if they win, they’ll do great things for America.”

In addition, Clinton called on Americans to vote against radicalism, bigotry and corruption.

On November 6, voters in all 50 US states are casting ballots in the 2018 midterm elections. Today's vote will decide control of both the US Senate and House of Representatives, as well as state and local officeholders.