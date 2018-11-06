FBI Monitors Midterm Elections for Terrorist, Hacker Threats - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - FBI agents and lawyers at a command post in Washington, DC will analyze intelligence reports and coordinate responses to terrorists or hackers that attempt to disrupt the US midterm elections, a Department of Justice said.

"On Nov. 6, National Security Division attorneys will participate in interagency Election Day sync meetings to ensure that the Department of Justice is aware of the latest information from the Intelligence Community, to secure necessary authorizations from Department leadership in the event of a federal response, and to coordinate any interagency response," the department's press release said on Tuesday.

A command post at FBI headquarters in Washington, DC also stands ready to provide operational guidance to any election-related incident involving international or domestic terrorism, malicious cyber activities, or other threats to national security, the release explained.

The Justice Department has also deployed officials to polling stations in 19 states to make sure laws protecting minority voting rights are enforced and to watch for voting fraud, the release said.

On November 6, US voters are casting ballots to fill 435 seats in the US House of Representatives, one-third of the 100-member Senate and other local and state positions. The outcome of the 2018 midterms will determine if the Republican Party can maintain control of both chambers of Congress.