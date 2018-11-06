US Intel Community Sees No Election Infrastructure Compromised Ahead of Midterms

"At this time we have no indication of compromise of our nation’s election infrastructure that would prevent voting, change vote counts, or disrupt the ability to tally votes," the release said on Monday.
The United States will not tolerate foreign meddling in US elections from Russia, China, Iran or other countries, the release said.
On November 6, US voters will cast ballots to fill 435 seats in the US House of Representatives, one-third of the 100-member Senate and other local and state positions. The outcome of the 2018 midterms will determine if the Republican Party can maintain control of both chambers of Congress.
READ MORE: US GOP Lawmaker Says Democrats’ Focus on Russia Helps His Campaign
Washington has accused Moscow of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, allegations which Russian officials have repeatedly denied as unfounded and an attempt to fuel Russophobic hysteria.
All comments
Show new comments (0)