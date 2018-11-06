US Intel Community Sees No Election Infrastructure Compromised Ahead of Midterms

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US intelligence community has affirmed that no election infrastructure has been compromised ahead of the 2018 midterm election, the heads of the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, the FBI and the Director of National Intelligence said in a joint statement.

"At this time we have no indication of compromise of our nation’s election infrastructure that would prevent voting, change vote counts, or disrupt the ability to tally votes," the release said on Monday.

© Photo : pixabay US State of Georgia Breaks Early Voting Record for Midterms - Secretary of State

The release explained that the US public should be aware that foreign actors continue to attempt to influence voter perceptions by spreading false information propaganda, and other tactics.

The United States will not tolerate foreign meddling in US elections from Russia, China, Iran or other countries, the release said.

On November 6, US voters will cast ballots to fill 435 seats in the US House of Representatives, one-third of the 100-member Senate and other local and state positions. The outcome of the 2018 midterms will determine if the Republican Party can maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

READ MORE: US GOP Lawmaker Says Democrats’ Focus on Russia Helps His Campaign

Washington has accused Moscow of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, allegations which Russian officials have repeatedly denied as unfounded and an attempt to fuel Russophobic hysteria.