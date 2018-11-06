US State Department: Pompeo to Meet DPRK Vice Chairman in New York on Thursday

"Secretary Pompeo will travel to New York City with Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun to meet with DPRK [North Korea’s] Vice Chairman of the Central Committee Kim Yong Chol on November 8," the release said on Monday.
The State Department added Pompeo and Kim will discuss making progress on four pillars of the Singapore summit statement, including "achieving the final, fully verified denuclearization of the DPRK."
"The US Department of State and the US Department of Defense today announced that the second US-China Diplomatic and Security Dialogue (D&SD) will be held in Washington on November 9, 2018," the note said.
In 2017, the relations between North Korea and the United States have been exacerbated by Trump and Kim exchanging threats with each other. However, the situation stabilized in 2018, as the two leaders held talks in Singapore in June.
Mike Pompeo conducted a visit to North Korea last month during which the parties agreed to hold a second summit, but said that sanctions against North Korea would remain in place.
