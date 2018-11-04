US Confident Tehran Will Not Resume Nuclear Program Amid Sanctions - Pompeo

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US authorities are confident that Tehran will not restart its nuclear program after the remaining sanctions against Tehran come into force next week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.

“We’re confident that Iranians will not make that decision," Pompeo said on CBS News’s “Face the Nation," asked what the US authorities would do if Tehran restarted their nuclear program.

Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” Pompeo said he was sure the sanctions will "have the intended effect" to change Tehran's "maligned" behavior.

On November 5, the United States will reimpose sanctions targeting Iran's oil sector. As part of this action, the US Department of the Treasury will add more than 700 names to its list of blocked Iranian entities.

The first round of renewed US sanctions on Iran entered into effect in August.