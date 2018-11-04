US Confident Tehran Will Not Resume Nuclear Program Amid Sanctions - Pompeo

“We’re confident that Iranians will not make that decision," Pompeo said on CBS News’s “Face the Nation," asked what the US authorities would do if Tehran restarted their nuclear program.
Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” Pompeo said he was sure the sanctions will "have the intended effect" to change Tehran's "maligned" behavior.
The first round of renewed US sanctions on Iran entered into effect in August.
