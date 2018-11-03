Register
19:21 GMT +303 November 2018
    Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in before testifying during the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington.

    Netizens Confront Kavanaugh Accusers as One Admits to Making Up Rape Story

    © AP Photo/ Tom Williams
    US
    In response to federal investigators, Ms. Munro-Leighton who admitted to writing a letter under the alias Jane Doe, admitted she had never encountered Brett Kavanaugh, thereby confessing to inventing the whole abuse story, with the news being widely chewed over the Internet.

    A woman who accused newly minted Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault has confessed to investigators that she invented everything because she was “angry” and wanted grab the public’s attention, having previously called the Senate not to approve Kavanaugh’s nomination. Senator Chuck Grassley subsequently referred the false accuser, Judy Munro-Leighton, to the Justice Department for investigation.

    Witch
    CC BY 2.0 / Jose Angel Sanchez Reyes
    Halloween Hijinks: US Witches Brewing up Kavanaugh Curse

    "Under questioning by Committee investigators, Ms. Munro-Leighton admitted, contrary to her prior claims, that she had not been sexually assaulted by Judge Kavanaugh,” Grassley wrote  in a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Christopher Wray, describing her as a left-wing activist who was “decades older than Judge Kavanaugh.”

    Responding to investigators’ question on whether she had ever met Kavanaugh in person she said "no."

    READ MORE: Pelosi: FBI Probe Into Kavanaugh's Alleged Sexual Misconduct Had 'Limited Scope'

    Investigators started looking into Munro-Leighton's allegations in early October, after she sent an email to the committee claiming she was the woman who sent a letter to Sen. Kamala Harris(D-Calif.) in late September signing it as Jane Doe and alleging Kavanaugh and a friend raped had her several times in the back seat of a car, however failing to mention when and where.

    President Trump chimed in on Saturday, expressing his outrage over the whole matter:

    "A vicious accuser of Justice Kavanough [sic] has just admitted that she was lying, her story was totally made up, or FAKE!"  further asking what could have been done if her “disgusting false statements” had effectively prevented him from claiming the supreme judicial role.

    Many users instantly took Kavanaugh’s side on Twitter, as soon as the news started coming in. 

    One even suggested after overviewing the news that Munro-Leighton “wasn’t the only one” to seek attention, with others openly called for prosecution:

    One even posed her question to “feminazis,” picking up on “the hell Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters have just been put through:”

    Another went still further, labeling Munro-Leighton’s accusations a “betrayal” of real rape victims:

    However, there were also those, who thought it was incorrect to downplay the issue “because some random woman was caught lying.” Some opted to pick on Trump’s misspelling of the last name “Kavanaugh” in the tweet, instead.

    Throughout the hearings, Trump has on multiple occasions expressed sympathy for Kavanaugh as he said he was being influenced by the fact that he himself has also faced “lame” allegations of sexual misconduct, all of which he has vehemently denied.

    READ MORE: Attack on ‘White Women' Over Kavanaugh Strategy to Bash US Majority — Activist

    Kavanaugh’s confirmation in October was complicated by several allegations of sexual misconduct, including by California psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford referring to the alleged misconduct during their college years. Kavanaugh unequivocally denied all the claims and accusations.

    Interestingly, a fresh Harvard/Harris Poll cited by Breitbart has it most American women and men (about 55 percent) say Democrats were not genuinely concerned with the accusations of sexual assault made by Christine Blasey Ford, but instead were using the allegations and hype to political gain.


