Netizens Confront Kavanaugh Accusers as One Admits to Making Up Rape Story

In response to federal investigators, Ms. Munro-Leighton who admitted to writing a letter under the alias Jane Doe, admitted she had never encountered Brett Kavanaugh, thereby confessing to inventing the whole abuse story, with the news being widely chewed over the Internet.

A woman who accused newly minted Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault has confessed to investigators that she invented everything because she was “angry” and wanted grab the public’s attention, having previously called the Senate not to approve Kavanaugh’s nomination. Senator Chuck Grassley subsequently referred the false accuser, Judy Munro-Leighton, to the Justice Department for investigation.

"Under questioning by Committee investigators, Ms. Munro-Leighton admitted, contrary to her prior claims, that she had not been sexually assaulted by Judge Kavanaugh,” Grassley wrote in a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Christopher Wray, describing her as a left-wing activist who was “decades older than Judge Kavanaugh.”

Responding to investigators’ question on whether she had ever met Kavanaugh in person she said "no."

READ MORE: Pelosi: FBI Probe Into Kavanaugh's Alleged Sexual Misconduct Had 'Limited Scope'

Investigators started looking into Munro-Leighton's allegations in early October, after she sent an email to the committee claiming she was the woman who sent a letter to Sen. Kamala Harris(D-Calif.) in late September signing it as Jane Doe and alleging Kavanaugh and a friend raped had her several times in the back seat of a car, however failing to mention when and where.

President Trump chimed in on Saturday, expressing his outrage over the whole matter:

"A vicious accuser of Justice Kavanough [sic] has just admitted that she was lying, her story was totally made up, or FAKE!" further asking what could have been done if her “disgusting false statements” had effectively prevented him from claiming the supreme judicial role.

Many users instantly took Kavanaugh’s side on Twitter, as soon as the news started coming in.

The more I see/read these reports, the more proud I am of Judge Kavanaugh and his family for standing up to them. https://t.co/54ZiNIFjtl — Life in the Gaps (@lifeinthegaps) 3 ноября 2018 г.

A woman who wrote a letter claiming she was raped by Justice Brett Kavanaugh is now admitting that she made the story up. “I was angry, and I sent it out” she says.



Yes, woman, we knew that. — alana mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) 3 ноября 2018 г.

Thank you, @ChuckGrassley for ensuring those who lied in an attempt to destroy Justice Kavanaugh face the consequences. https://t.co/hIhNYGm55v — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) 3 ноября 2018 г.

One even suggested after overviewing the news that Munro-Leighton “wasn’t the only one” to seek attention, with others openly called for prosecution:

The woman who lied about Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulting her should be prosecuted. She almost ruined his life and career. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) 3 ноября 2018 г.

This Kavanaugh accuser lied.



It was a “tactic” and she wanted “attention.”



And guess what: she wasn’t the only one. https://t.co/ck4wQuUrVw — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) 3 ноября 2018 г.

One even posed her question to “feminazis,” picking up on “the hell Kavanaugh’s wife and daughters have just been put through:”

So the woman who accused Brett Kavanaugh of taking part in her rape now admits she lied.



Question for you feminazis: If your goal is really to defend & protect women, where is the outrage for Kavanaugh's wife & daughters over the hell they've just been put through?



Hypocrites — Breck Worsham 🇺🇸 (@RebekahWorsham) 3 ноября 2018 г.

The woman who claimed she was raped by Justice Brett Kavanaugh is now admitting that she made the whole story up.



“I was angry, and I sent it out” she says.



Tell me more though, Dems, about how all women should be believed without the benefit of due process.



You make me sick — Breck Worsham 🇺🇸 (@RebekahWorsham) 3 ноября 2018 г.

Another went still further, labeling Munro-Leighton’s accusations a “betrayal” of real rape victims:

This is absolutely disgusting.

No wonder Kavanaugh was so angry.

Women who do this betray every woman who has been genuinely raped or abused. https://t.co/fxlC4vtzod — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 3 ноября 2018 г.

However, there were also those, who thought it was incorrect to downplay the issue “because some random woman was caught lying.” Some opted to pick on Trump’s misspelling of the last name “Kavanaugh” in the tweet, instead.

Gosh, I hope nobody screenshotted your original tweet with Kavanaugh’s name misspelled. That would be tremendously embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/OronREjdf8 — Bill Arcuri (@Bill_Arcuri) 3 ноября 2018 г.

So an accuser who didn't testiy & most folks never heard of says she made up a story. How does that make Kavanaugh innocent of the rest? Not to mention the long list of lies he told in the hearing. A Supreme Court Justice who is a complete partisan & lier is what's disgusting. — Mark Polley (@MMpolley55) 3 ноября 2018 г.

The woman that Trump is referring to is Judy Munro-Leighton, and no one heard of her before this tweet. The other numerous victims of Kavanaugh were not proven to be liars. Ford passed a lie detector test. Stop downplaying this because some random woman just was caught lying. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) 3 ноября 2018 г.

Throughout the hearings, Trump has on multiple occasions expressed sympathy for Kavanaugh as he said he was being influenced by the fact that he himself has also faced “lame” allegations of sexual misconduct, all of which he has vehemently denied.

READ MORE: Attack on ‘White Women' Over Kavanaugh Strategy to Bash US Majority — Activist

Kavanaugh’s confirmation in October was complicated by several allegations of sexual misconduct, including by California psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford referring to the alleged misconduct during their college years. Kavanaugh unequivocally denied all the claims and accusations.

Interestingly, a fresh Harvard/Harris Poll cited by Breitbart has it most American women and men (about 55 percent) say Democrats were not genuinely concerned with the accusations of sexual assault made by Christine Blasey Ford, but instead were using the allegations and hype to political gain.



