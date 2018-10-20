Republican Ad Claims Minnesota Democratic Candidate 'Owned' by Soros

Several countries have already accused Soros of using his money to influence domestic politics. US President Donald Trump recently accused Soros-funded institutions of fueling protests against Brett Kavanaugh's nomination.

The National Republican Congressional Committee has recently distributed a controversial ad regarding a Minnesota Democratic candidate for the upcoming mid-term elections, Dan Feehan, who, as the ad claims, is "owned" by the left, which are funded by US billionaire of Hungarian origin George Soros.

According to the ad, Feehan's campaign is funded by "out-of-state super PACs [political action committees]," which in turn are financed by "Soros's millions" and that the candidate himself is employed by a "liberal outfit in DC," also funded by the billionaire.

NRCC Releases New MN-01 TV Ad: "Owns"https://t.co/JWyqp7HvhX — NRCC (@NRCC) October 18, 2018

The ad also takes a swipe at the recent protests against Brett Kavanaugh's nomination as a Supreme Court justice, claiming they were organized by means of Soros' money, an idea previously raised by US President Donald Trump. Trump claimed that "rude elevator screamers," referring to the protesters, were in fact professionals paid by Soros.

This is not the first time George Soros is accused of funding institutions tasked with influencing the domestic politics of other countries. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a harsh critic of the American-Hungarian billionaire, has claimed that he was trying to influence the country's migration policy using puppet NGOs. In February 2018, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Soros of funding protests against Tel Aviv's plans to deport thousands of asylum seekers of African descent.