17:09 GMT +305 October 2018
    Business magnate George Soros arrives to speak at the Open Russia Club in London, Britain June 20, 2016.

    Trump Claims Protesters Against Kavanaugh's Nomination Paid by Soros and Others

    The US President's statement came after police detained about 300 protesters at the US Capitol as they rallied against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

    US President Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter page on Friday that some of those protesting against his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are receiving money from billionaire Democratic contributor George Soros and others.

    In the tweet, Trump specifically referred to "the very rude elevator screamers" who he claimed are "paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad."

    On Thursday, at least 293 protesters were arrested for unlawfully demonstrating in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building, US Capitol Police told Sputnik, adding that all of them "were charged with D.C. Code §22-1307, Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding."

    Activists, including female survivors of sexual assault, have in recent days been confronting senators as they entered elevators in the US Capitol and in Senate office buildings. The protests came as the Senate prepares to hold a vote over the weekend on Kavanaugh's nomination.

    Last year, media reports said that Soros allegedly provided funding to at least 56 of the "partner" organizations in a bid to support protests against President Trump.

    Instead of paying money to the protesters, these organizations sometimes provide them with legal aid, housing, food, or other comforts to encourage protest or other activities that fit their agenda.

