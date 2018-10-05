Trump Claims Protesters Against Kavanaugh's Nomination Paid by Soros and Others

The US President's statement came after police detained about 300 protesters at the US Capitol as they rallied against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

US President Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter page on Friday that some of those protesting against his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are receiving money from billionaire Democratic contributor George Soros and others.

In the tweet, Trump specifically referred to "the very rude elevator screamers" who he claimed are "paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad."

The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love! #Troublemakers — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 5 октября 2018 г.

On Thursday, at least 293 protesters were arrested for unlawfully demonstrating in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building, US Capitol Police told Sputnik, adding that all of them "were charged with D.C. Code §22-1307, Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding."

Activists, including female survivors of sexual assault, have in recent days been confronting senators as they entered elevators in the US Capitol and in Senate office buildings. The protests came as the Senate prepares to hold a vote over the weekend on Kavanaugh's nomination.

Last year, media reports said that Soros allegedly provided funding to at least 56 of the "partner" organizations in a bid to support protests against President Trump.

Instead of paying money to the protesters, these organizations sometimes provide them with legal aid, housing, food, or other comforts to encourage protest or other activities that fit their agenda.