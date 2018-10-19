'Christmas Coming Early': WH Spokeswoman on Hillary Clinton's Possible Third Run

Following two defeats in US presidential elections, first in the Democratic primaries to Barack Obama, then to Trump in the 2016 race, Hillary Clinton has remained silent on her future plans in politics, including on the possibility of a third attempt to be elected president.

One of Hillary Clinton's former aides, Philippe Reines, told Politico that there's a chance the former secretary of state will run for the presidential post for a third time.

"It's somewhere between highly unlikely and zero, but it's not zero," he said.

Reines noted that she has a good chance among other Democratic candidates, as she is "smarter and tougher" than most. He added that none of the other candidates has a base of support as vast as hers.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders reacted to the news on her Twitter account, asking the question: "Christmas coming early this year?"

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has made two runs for president. The first time she lost to Barack Obama in the 2008 Democratic primaries, despite winning the important primary in New Hampshire. The second time she lost as the Democratic presidential candidate in the 2016 US presidential elections to Donald Trump. Despite continuing to attend political events and expressing support for other candidates, Clinton has remained silent on her own plans, including for the 2020 presidential election. In a 2017 interview she noted that she would continue to criticize Trump, but "is not going to run again."