‘Kiss of Death’: Hillary Clinton Avoiding Political Limelight – Dem Strategist

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is a curse for Democrats, who are now going out of their way to distance themselves from the former lawmaker, according to political operatives.

Clinton, who just two years ago enjoyed the almost unanimous support of the Democratic Party, is now a perceived as a ‘kiss of death' whose mere appearance can torpedo the upcoming midterm elections, a senior Democratic strategist told the Washington Examiner.

"Hillary Clinton is the kiss of death and she represents the part of the Democratic Party that led to historic losses and that elected Donald Trump president," the anonymous strategist said in an interview.

As the November midterm elections come closer, the former front-runner is now nowhere to be seen, staying away from major events and appearing only at "low-key fundraisers," cited by Fox News.

"Democrats don't want her to campaign for them because everywhere she goes she carries this stench of death and is the only political figure in America that is less popular than Donald Trump," the strategist affirmed. "That's a real testament to her."

© AFP 2018 / JIM BOURG / POOL Democrats Still Can’t Recover From Clinton’s Loss to Trump – US Academic

According to the Washington Examiner, the entire Democratic Party was relieved when the Clintons announced that would not begin a 13-city tour until the midterms are over.

"I think they're measuring how they can have the best, positive impact and have kind of decided to wait until after the election," US Senator Dick Durbin said, according to Fox News.

"I have not seen Hillary or Bill at all — and I'm very grateful for that," an unnamed House Democrat told the Examiner. "I think it's a very good thing that they're not being visible. It wouldn't help our candidates."

According to recent reports, most recent input from Clinton raised enough eyebrows to spark a backlash even from members of her own party.

"You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about," Clinton said earlier this week, referring to the GOP.

"That's why I believe, if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and/or the Senate, that's when civility can start again. But until then, the only thing Republicans seem to recognize and respect is strength."

Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota had to weigh in on Clinton's statement, calling it "ridiculous."

"That's ridiculous," Heitkamp said on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360 show. "I mean, I can't imagine how you get anything done if you don't bring civility back into politics, and that goes for both sides."

"I'm sure if people wanted her to, she'd campaign, but she's a liability," the anonymous strategist said. "Every time that she goes out and speaks, it's a bad thing for the Democratic Party. […] She had the most catastrophic presidential campaign in history."

The 2016 presidential campaign was one of the most controversial campaigns of recent US history, with candidates focusing more on unearthing dirt on their opponents instead of promoting an agenda.

Many experts agree, however, that the unwanted public exposure to candidate Clinton's misuse of a private email server that led to thousands of emails being leaked to the public — exposing highly-controversial activities — that sank the former Democratic lawmaker.