Register
02:56 GMT +313 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A deactivated Titan II nuclear ICMB is seen in a silo at the Titan Missile Museum on May 12, 2015 in Green Valley, Arizona

    Washington Seeks 'Pretext' to Abandon INF Treaty - Russian Envoy to US

    © AFP 2018 / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    US
    Get short URL
    381

    SAN FRANCISCO (Sputnik) - Moscow denies violating the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and expects to receive clear proof regarding accusations to the contrary, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday.

    "Another document that raises our concerns is the INF Treaty. We are accused of violating the Treaty by allegedly possessing a certain 9M729 missile that violates the accord’s provisions. However, we do not see any clear facts or arguments that could lead to conclusions of violations," Antonov told students at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, California.

    Antonov noted that the most recent accusations against Russia in this regard were lodged during the NATO Defense Ministers Summit in Brussels earlier this month.

    An undated file picture shows a B-2 Spirit Bomber droping a B61-11 bomb casing from an undisclosed location
    © AFP 2018 / HO-DOD
    US Air Force Tests Upgraded ‘Earth-Penetrating’ Nuclear Bomb
    "Neither the United States, nor, even more so, NATO, which, by the way, is not a party to the INF Treaty, have any tangible data on the missile’s performance characteristics," Antonov said. "A simple question: when and where was it tested? Who confirmed that the missile traveled over 500 kilometers, surpassing the distance allowed by the INF Treaty?"

    Antonov emphasized that Russia awaits "clear evidence" and continues to deny any groundless accusations.

    "It is noteworthy that in this issue we do not even hear the ‘highly likely’ phrase, which is clearly loved by certain Western colleagues, but rather direct statements that the Russians ‘violate everything,’" Antonov said.

    Russia suspects the statements by the US military on the need for intermediate- and short-range missiles to deter China are an excuse for the United States to leave the INF Treaty, Antonov said.

    READ MORE: New Nuclear Triad: A Look Into the Future of Russia's Strategic Defenses

    "Recently, we hear more and again statements from the US military command that the country requires intermediate- and short-range missiles to deter China," Antonov said. "Could it be that the United States is looking for a pretext to abandon the INF Treaty, while, obviously, blaming Russia for it?"

    March 3, 2002 file photo shows a member of the public watching a US Air Force B 52 bomber arriving at RAF Fairford in western England. Pushing his vision of a nuclear weapons-free world, President Barack Obama returned to Prague on Thursday, April 8, 2010 to sign a pivotal treaty aimed at sharply paring U.S. and Russian arsenals — and repairing soured relations between the nations. With that, they will commit their nations to slash the number of strategic nuclear warheads by one-third and more than halve the number of missiles, submarines and bombers carrying them, pending ratification by their legislatures. The new treaty will shrink those warheads to 1,550 over seven years. That still allows for mutual destruction several times over. But it will send a strong signal that Russia and the U.S., which between them own more than 90 percent of the world's nuclear weapons, are serious about disarmament.
    © AP Photo / Dave Caulkin
    Missing the Point: US Bolsters Nuclear Stockpile, Claims ‘Force for World Peace’
    Antonov emphasized that Russia has specific concerns regarding US violations of the INF treaty.

    "The United States has deployed ‘Aegis Ashore’ missile defense systems in its base in Romania and plans to do the same in Poland. Vertical launchers similar to the MK-41 all-purpose sea launchers are part of these systems," Antonov said. "They are intended for offensive purposes, including use of sea-based intermediate-range Tomahawk cruise missiles."

    The ambassador pointed out that nobody has so far been willing to explain anything regarding these developments to Moscow while the weapon systems are being deployed in direct proximity to Russian borders.

    "If we were to deploy such missiles near the US territory, wouldn’t it be taken in the United States as a direct threat to its national security?" he said. Antonov also stressed that over the past two decades the United States has been testing target missiles that are similar to intermediate- and short-range ground-launched ballistic missiles.

    "No explanations have been given to us. How should we respond then?" Antonov asked. In addition, the United States has increased production and use of assault drones and Russia believes they fall under the purview of the INF treaty, which also covers ground-launched cruise missiles, he noted.

    Visitors look at the Sankt Pdeterburg diesel-electric submarine of the Lada-class at the International Maritime Defense Show in St.Petersburg. File photo
    © Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
    Non-Nuclear Force: Why Russia is Building Lada-Class Subs
    "Our concerns have been once again ignored. What should we do?" Antonov said. Russia emphasizes the need for fair and transparent discussions on these issues, Antonov said.

    "We consider it inappropriate when only American ‘concerns’ regarding Russian activities are in the spotlight of the international community, while our complaints seem not to exist at all. The goal is not to blame someone for something and simply draw a line, but rather to find a solution to the problem," the ambassador said.

    The 1987 INF Treaty prohibits the development, deployment and testing of ground-launched ballistic or cruise missiles with ranges between 300 and 3,400 miles. The United States and Russia have repeatedly accused each other of violating the accord.

    WATCH: 'Doomsday Machine': Russia's New Weapon Reportedly Gets Nuclear Warhead

    During a press conference earlier in October, US Envoy to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said the United States could employ countermeasures to "take out" missiles that Russia is allegedly developing. Hutchison later clarified her statement, saying she was not talking about preemptively striking Russia, but about the need for Moscow to return to INF Treaty compliance or otherwise the United States would need to match its capabilities to protect its and NATO’s interests.

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the United States has shared information with NATO that Moscow started deploying ground-based cruise missiles 9M729 (NATO designation SSC-8) allegedly in violation of the INF treaty.

    Drones
    CC0
    Drones a ‘Growing Threat’ to US Navy, Air Force Nuclear Facilities
    Russia's Foreign Ministry said that the 9M729 missiles correspond to Russia's obligations under the INF Treaty and have not been upgraded and tested for the prohibited range. Moscow has pointed out that the United States has provided no proof that Russia has in fact violated the treaty by deploying the missiles.

    In May, US President Donald Trump issued a memorandum ordering State Secretary Mike Pompeo to propose sanctions on Russia in response to alleged violations of the INF Treaty. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the matter, said that Russia had never violated the INF Treaty, it adheres to its obligations and intends to continue doing so.

    READ MORE: Putin: Russia Develops Nuclear Industry in Line With Nonproliferation Treaty

    Related:

    US Mk-41 Systems Deployment in Romania, Poland Contradicts INF Treaty – Moscow
    'Most Plausible Conclusion': NATO Sec Gen Alleges Russia Breached INF Treaty
    MoD: US Violates INF Treaty by Deploying MK-41 Launchers for Tomahawks in Europe
    Russian Envoy to US Suggests Putin-Trump Summit May Herald New INF Treaty
    Tags:
    nuclear deterrence, missiles, cooperation, relations, INF treaty, Anatoly Antonov, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
    No Skies for F-35s
    No Skies for F-35s
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse