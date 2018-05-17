'Doomsday Machine': Russia's New Weapon Reportedly Gets Nuclear Warhead (VIDEO)

During his state-of-the-nation address to the Russian Federal Assembly in March, President Vladimir Putin touted the country's newest weapons, including the Poseidon (Status-6) unmanned underwater vehicles.

Russia's state-of-the-art Poseidon (Status-6) naval system is expected to be equipped with torpedoes containing nuclear warheads, Russian media reports said.

Citing an unnamed source in the Russian Defense Ministry, media reported that the Poseidon system is composed of several high-speed deep-water torpedoes which will be carried by a nuclear-powered submarine.

"The system is designed to destroy the fortified naval bases of a potential enemy. Thanks to its nuclear power unit, Poseidon has a speed of up to 70 naval knots (130 kilometers per hour) and is capable of moving at a depth of more than one kilometer (0.6 miles) underwater," the source added.

President Vladimir Putin mentioned the Poseidon system when presenting Russia's most advanced weapons during his state-of-the-nation address to the country's Federal Assembly on March 1.

The technology website Business Insider called the system "Putin's doomsday machine" which it claimed could cause "a 300-foot [91-meter] tsunami if exploded in the right location."