15:09 GMT +314 May 2018
    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall

    Putin: Russia Develops Nuclear Industry in Line With Nonproliferation Treaty

    © Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev
    150

    SOCHI (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin assured Yukiya Amano, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), that Russia if fulfilling its obligations and develops its nuclear power industry in strict accordance with restrictions on nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

    "You know that Russia is one of the key actors in the development of nuclear power industry. We strictly adhere to our obligations, and all the work that Russia is conducting in the field of nuclear power industry development is strictly within all limitations related to the nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction," Putin told Amano at a bilateral meeting.

    Putin stressed that he was pleased to note the fact that the IAEA is acting strictly within its charter, and has earned its deep respect in the world with its objectivity and professionalism. Putin greeted his counterpart, thanking him for participating in the forum, which is organized and conducted by the state corporation Rosatom.

    The Russian president recalled that Moscow initially, from the very first steps, supported the activities of the IAEA and continues to actively cooperate with the organization. Putin said that during the meeting he is going to discuss with the head of the IAEA all current issues of cooperation between Russia and the Organization.

    READ MORE: US ‘Not Really' Following Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty With New Nuke Review

    The RT-21M Pioneer missiles were destroyed in accordance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.
    © Wikipedia/ George Chernilevsky
    New US Policy Violates US-Russia Nonproliferation Nuclear Forces Treaty
    For his part, Yukiya Amano said that he had just visited an exhibition organized by Rosatom and was impressed with the highly developed technologies related not only to nuclear energy, but also to other areas.

    The IAEA was created in 1957 in response to fears and expectations generated by the discoveries and different uses of nuclear technology. The Agency was established as the world's "Atoms for Peace" organization within the United Nations and was given the mandate to work with UN member states as well as numerous partners to promote safe, secure and peaceful nuclear technologies.

