Register
03:31 GMT +327 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the Lotte New York Palace hotel during the United Nations General Assembly,

    Mr. Kurd & Saudi King Solomon: Trump’s Solo News Conference Gets Extra Weird

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    110

    US President Donald Trump’s Wednesday news conference took the Twitterverse by storm as users grappled with some of the president’s most bizarre utterances to date.

    The news conference was a rarity — just the fifth one he's done all by himself since he was elected some 20 months ago to the position of commander-in-chief.

    When Trump goes off script, it isn't exactly uncommon for his critics to point out his incoherent sentences and poor word choices, but Trump's Wednesday post-United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) conference will certainly be one for the books, not just for the word salads served fresh to the press corps but also for some odd phraseologies and mispronunciations.

    Trump was asked by a reporter from the Kurdish outlet Rudaw about the United States' plan for future cooperation with the Kurdish fighters and people in Syria in the post-Daesh era. The president repeatedly hailed the Kurds as "great fighters," but never actually addressed the question. When another Kurdish reporter — a journalist with Kurdistan TV — was offered the opportunity to ask a question, Trump called him "Mr. Kurd."

    It was immediately written in stone that "Mr. Kurd" would trend for the foreseeable future on social media. At press time, nearly 20,000 tweets have been sent about "Mr. Kurd."

    New York Times reporter Michael Grynbaum caught up with "Mr. Kurd," who also goes by the name of Rahim Rashidi. "I love it!" Rashidi told Grynbaum of Trump's reference to him. "He made me happy by this sentence."

    Just a few minutes later, Trump said that he had spoken about the Israel-Palestine issue with the king of Saudi Arabia, a "great guy" by the name of "King Solomon."

    In reality, the true king of Saudi Arabia is Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, or King Salman. King Solomon is a figure from the Torah, Old Testament and Quran who was the third Hebrew ruler of Israel. His father David is the guy who, according to religious scripture, took out the giant Goliath. Solomon is also considered one of 48 prophets in the Talmud.

    Trump made that slip of the tongue during a question posed to him by a reporter from TruNews, a little-known news organization with some questionable headlines as of late.

    Trump told the TruNews reporter that when it comes to a resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict, "I think that two-state is probably more likely, but you know what? If they do a single, if they do a double, I'm OK with it."

    Trump denied that he was laughed at the day prior at the UNGA (he most certainly was) when he told world leaders that he had accomplished more in two years than most other American administrations in the course of history. Instead, he told reporters, the world leaders were laughing with him, and he "heard smiles."

    "The fake news said, 'People laughed at President Trump.' They didn't laugh at me. People had a good time with me. We were doing it together. We had a good time," Trump said.

    Other — perhaps less absurd but no less untrue — statements made by Trump included the assertion that Iran is "having riots in every city."

    Earlier in the day, Trump stated unequivocally that there are "35,000 targeted terrorists" in the Syrian province of Idlib. But just a few hours later, he seemed less sure, saying, "I think we can call them terrorists," and, "I assume they're terrorists." Idlib is ruled by al-Qaeda and in the past week has seen an influx of some 400 Daesh fighters.

    Trump also claimed that 52 percent of women voted for him while it was actually just 52 percent of white women who did.

    After the series of faux pas, Trump declared his intention to end the presser on a high note. "Always like to finish with a good one," Trump said before taking his final question. "Elton John said, ‘When you hit that last tune and it's good, don't go back.' I've seen — have you ever seen?— they do great. They're great. They hit the last tune and everyone goes crazy, then they go back for an encore, right? And they don't hit it. And they leave — everyone leaves, they said, ‘That wasn't a very good conference, was it?' Let's go," Trump said, pointing to a reporter.

    Watch the full press conference below:

    Related:

    Trump on Twitter: Outrageously Funny or Out of Control?
    Can’t We Just Resist Trump by Sharing Funny Memes?
    Obsession With Coats? Twitter Goes After Melania Trump
    'American Defiance': Twitter Explodes Over Trump’s Speech at Flight 93 Memorial
    Twitter Won't Grant Donald Trump Immunity
    Twitter Suspects 'Uninvited' Ivanka Trump of Texting During McCain's Funeral
    Twitter Ablaze as Meghan McCain Rips Donald Trump Without Naming Him at Eulogy
    Tags:
    bizarre, unga, Donald Trump, weird, funny
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy Back: Etam Presents New Lingerie Line During Paris Fashion Week
    Sexy is Back: Etam Presents New Lingerie Line During Paris Fashion Week
    Questionable Questions
    Questionable Questions
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse