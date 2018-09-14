Register
03:14 GMT +314 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Embassy of the Russian Federation in Washington

    State Dept Slows Down Visas Issue for Russian Diplomats - Russian Envoy to US

    © Sputnik / Alexei Agaryshev
    US
    Get short URL
    0 30

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia is working on establishing a high-level group to discuss the business relationship with the United States, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

    "In order to promote the development of mutual trade and investment, [Russian President] Vladimir Putin proposed to create a high-level group in Helsinki that would unite representatives of Russian and American business. Currently, work is underway to implement the initiative," Antonov said on Thursday.

    Antonov added that Russia would like this work to be accomplished as soon as possible.

    Military personnel dig near the area where Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found on a park bench, in Salisbury, England, Tuesday April 24, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ben Birchall/PA
    US Ready to Impose 'Very Severe' Sanctions on Russia Over Skripal Case – State Dept.
    However, the US Department of State has slowed down the process of issuing visas to Russian diplomats and even recalls visas, Antonov said.

    "The sanctions policy of the United States has had a very negative impact on issuance of visas to Russian diplomats. Permits for our new employees to enter the United States are processed very badly. The requests for their visas just ‘hang’ in the US embassy, which prevents the normal rotation of staff. There have been cases of revocation already issued visas," Antonov said Thursday. "We will use the principle of reciprocity when issuing visas to Americans."

    Anatoly Antonov told reporters that Russian diplomats plan to visit the US state of Utah in October to promote regional and economic cooperation.

    "In the 20's of October we plan to visit Utah," Antonov said on Thursday. "We'd like to see what can be done for regional and economic cooperation between sister-cities Salt Lake City and Izhevsk, as well as West Jordan and Votkinsk."

    Workers look at a drilling rig at a well pad of the Rosneft-owned Prirazlomnoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016
    © REUTERS / Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo
    Just Business: Why US Energy Giants Are Opposing Anti-Russia Sanctions
    The Russian diplomats will meet with Utah Governor Gary Herbert, businessmen and the heads of economic departments from the state administration, Antonov added.

    Russian Ambassador to the United States also stressed that further sanctions policy would have a negative impact on the US business community.

    "I would like to stress that introducing more and more sanctions against Russia a blind alley," Antonov said. "Our country will withstand any pressure. But US companies will fall victim. At the behest of their Administration, they will lose significant income and their market share in our country."

    READ MORE: Russian Envoy: Historic Endeavours Offer Key to Today's US-Russian Challenges

    Meanwhile, Moscow hopes that Washington will respond positively on the issue of creating a joint counterterrorism working group proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Antonov told reporters.

    "During the summit in Helsinki, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to Donald Trump to re-establish the joint counterterrorism working group," Antonov said on Thursday. "We are hoping for the positive response from the United States."

    Moreover, Moscow wants to discuss the issues of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) and missile defense with the United States and hopes for a positive response from Washington, Antonov pointed out.

    July 16, 2018. US President Donald Trump during the joint news conference with President of Russia Vladimir Putin following their meeting in Helsinki
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Trump Reportedly Forced to Make U-Turn on Russia After Fury Over Helsinki Summit
    "We hope that Washington will soon determine its approaches to these issues. First of all, on the key disarmament agreements (START treaty and the INF) the deployment of a global midsole defense system and the matter of non-deployment of weapons in outer space," Antonov said Thursday. "Russia expects positive response from the US on holding another round of consultations on strategic stability at level deputy heads of foreign ministries."

    In addition, Russia proposes to renew a comprehensive dialogue on strategic stability and weapons nonproliferation, Antonov said.

    "We believe it is necessary to renew comprehensive dialogue on strategic stability and weapons nonproliferation at the level of deputy heads of foreign ministries," Antonov said Thursday.

    Anatoly Antonov told reporters that current stance of relations between Russia and the United States contradict national and global interests.

    "The relations are at the unprecedentedly low level. We believe it is an anomaly, which is against not just the national interests of the two countries, but contradicts world's interests," Antonov concluded. Antonov noted, however, that Russia has no shortage of plans to enhance bilateral relations, adding that gradual development of smaller projects between the two countries may clear the path to realize more ambitious goals.

    The Russian envoy to the US also said that another important platform in the development of interregional relations is the Fort Ross Dialogue. The name goes back to the historical settlement of Russian pioneers of the 19th century on the territory of present-day California. The event will take place in San Francisco in mid-October. Authorities from Novgorodskaya and Vologodskaya regions plan to take part in the meeting, as well as representatives of Russian Geographic Society.

    READ MORE: Russian Envoy to US Suggests Putin-Trump Summit May Herald New INF Treaty

    Related:

    German Opinion Poll: Who’s the Partner We Can Trust? USA – 22 %, Russia – 21 %
    How Trump May Have Just Caused Russia to Fall Back in Love with the USA
    Russia’s Presidential Library Opens First Electronic Reading Room in USA
    NNSA Claims Russia, USA to Continue Nuclear Security Cooperation
    Tags:
    impact, dialogue, visas, cooperation, sanctions, Russian embassy in US, U.S. Department of State, Anatoly Antonov, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse