Register
03:57 GMT +317 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    National flags of Russia and the US

    Russian Envoy: Historic Endeavours Offer Key to Today's US-Russian Challenges

    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    US
    Get short URL
    0 21

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The shared history between the United States and Russia can contribute to solving common problems of the two countries, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday

    Antonov spoke at a memorial event in honor of six Russian Navy sailors who buried at the US Naval Hospital Cemetery in Portsmouth, Virginia. The soldiers died in the United States during and after the US Civil War.

    "We gathered here today to pay tribute to the six sailors of the Russian Imperial Navy, who died in the line of duty far from their homeland," Antonov said.

    Former US Secretary of State John Kerry addresses a news conference during a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 6, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    US Ex-State Secretary Kerry Says Wants to See US-Russia Relations Improved
    The attempt to bring back the names of the sailors, Antonov noted, is like bridging gaps between centuries. "It is an opportunity to learn from the past in order to address the challenges of the present," Antonov said.

    Experts from the Russian Military Historical Society have so far identified three of the sailors — Gavriil Vyakhirev, Arseniy Bragin And Zakhar Lebedev — and continue their efforts to the identify the other three.

    The memorial service was held for the second time in more than 140 years.

    Antonov said on Friday the fates of the Russian sailors show that "out great countries share a common history, that we can help each other to solve mutual problems."

    Memorial event in honor of six Russian Navy sailors who buried at the US Naval Hospital Cemetery in Portsmouth, Virginia
    © Sputnik/
    Memorial event in honor of six Russian Navy sailors who buried at the US Naval Hospital Cemetery in Portsmouth, Virginia

    Father Richard Reed of St. Joseph of Optina Orthodox Church in Virginia Beach held special service at the cemetery followed by laying of flowers ceremony.

    The ceremony was attended by acting Russian Naval Attaché Sergey Sadchikov and the Chief of US-Russian Joint Commission on Prisoners of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) Office Maxim Alexeyev.

    Portsmouth Mayor John Rowe and Captain Jack Freeman of Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads were also present at the ceremony.

    While the existence of the sailors’ graves was known to the Russian fleet, they were identified online in 2013 by volunteers of the Russian Memorials project and first visited by Alexeyev in April 2016.

    U.S. President Donald Trump, center right, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, center left, talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Jorge Silva/Pool Photo
    'Extremely Important' to Establish Working US-Russia Relationship - Tillerson
    The sailors were crew members of the steam frigate Svetlana, which docked in Norfolk, Virginia in January 1877 along with Grand Duke Alexei Alexandrovich, Grand Duke Konstantine Konstantinovich, Prince Scherbakov as well as a delegation of naval officers.

    The sailors fell ill in Norfolk and were taken to a local hospital, but could not be saved. They died in January and February 1877.

    Antonov pointed out that the Russian frigate Svetlana and the corvettes Askold and Bogatyr arrived in Norfolk in early 1877 as honored guests for the 15th anniversary of the Battle of Hampton Roads, the biggest naval battle of the American Civil War.

    "Russian ships were invited to participate in the anniversary parade of the American fleet and the invitation was not incidental," Antonov said. "From the start of the Civil War, Russia expressed full support to the government of Abraham Lincoln, recognizing it as the only legitimate authority on US soil."

    Memorial event in honor of six Russian Navy sailors who buried at the US Naval Hospital Cemetery in Portsmouth, Virginia
    © Sputnik/
    Memorial event in honor of six Russian Navy sailors who buried at the US Naval Hospital Cemetery in Portsmouth, Virginia

    In September of 1863, a Russian squadron under the command of Rear Admiral Stepan Lesovsky appeared in New York and an additional squadron under the command of Rear Admiral Andrey Popov in San Francisco, Antonov noted.

    "The formal reason of their visit was a threat of war between Russia and European powers Britain and France due to a Polish uprising," Antonov said. "The presence of the Russian Imperial Navy was necessary to prevent Britain from interfering into the situation in Poland by threatening its trade routes near American shores. Yet, at the same time, it was a visit of friendship — a demonstration of amicable attitude of Russia to the American people."

    Antonov pointed out that the arrival of Russian ships also pursued a number of political and military goals.

    Memorial event in honor of six Russian Navy sailors who buried at the US Naval Hospital Cemetery in Portsmouth, Virginia
    © Sputnik/
    Memorial event in honor of six Russian Navy sailors who buried at the US Naval Hospital Cemetery in Portsmouth, Virginia

    "It helped to prevent the attacks of southern raiders on the crucial Union port cities and was seen as an indication that the Union could count on the help of the powerful Russian Navy in case Britain and France (who unofficially supported the Confederacy) had taken hostile actions," Antonov said. "In the United States our servicemen received a warm welcome."

    The Russian diplomatic mission had expressed its gratitude to the US Navy for taking care of the graves of the Russian sailors.

    Related:

    US Ex-State Secretary Kerry Says Wants to See US-Russia Relations Improved
    US-Russia Lost Trade Opportunities
    Pentagon Chief: US-Russia Dialogue Persists Across Syria Demarcation Line
    'Extremely Important' to Establish Working US-Russia Relationship - Tillerson
    Gorbachev: Political Will Is Needed to End US-Russia Row Over INF Treaty
    Tags:
    Russian Navy sailors, Commemoration Ceremony, sailors, cemetery, history, relations, John Rowe, Anatoly Antonov, Virginia, United States, Portsmouth
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    This Week in Pictures (February 10-16)
    Stormy Weather
    Stormy Weather
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok