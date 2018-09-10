Virginia Dem Senator Shoots Anti-Obamacare Lawsuit in Election Campaign VIDEO

As Republicans are looking for ways to scrap the bill after a failure to replace it in 2017, Democratic candidates are trying to earn points defending the increasingly popular act, even in states with strong support for the GOP.

Joe Manchin, a Democratic senator from West Virginia and who is running for reelection this year, has published a video where he literally blasts local Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's lawsuit against the Obamacare act with a double-barreled shot from his shotgun. Morrisey, who is Manchin's rival in the upcoming elections, has filed a suit, claiming that the healthcare reform is unconstitutional and needs to be abolished. The Democrat promises in the clip that it "ain't gonna happen."

Manchin promised to specifically defend the points regarding healthcare for people with pre-existing conditions, although he is also known for defending the bill in general. He is not the only Democrat who supports Obamacare and is attacking Republicans who support the lawsuit. At least 20 states led by Republicans have supported it.

READ MORE: Change the Name: Obama Reveals How He Tried to Convince Trump to Keep Obamacare

The Democrat is running for reelection in a state that heavily supported Donald Trump in 2016. Still, according to polls, he is ahead of his GOP opponent by 8 points.