Register
23:33 GMT +329 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama talk on the East front steps of the US Capitol after inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    Change the Name: Obama Reveals How He Tried to Convince Trump to Keep Obamacare

    © AFP 2018 / Robyn BECK
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Trump promised to abolish Obamacare after he assumed the presidency, but efforts by him and the Republicans have failed to achieve this goal, as they have been unable to gather enough support in the Senate.

    Former US President Barack Obama has revealed his strategy aimed at preventing Trump from reversing his healthcare reform during a Democratic National Committee fundraiser. According to the former president, he suggested that Trump make minor changes and then just rename it and take credit for it. Obama also said that he had promised Trump that he would never contest the latter's claim as long as his reform lives.

    "Because I didn't have pride of authorship, I just wanted people to have health care," Obama said.

    Some Twitter users actually laughed at Obama's idea, perceiving it to be him trolling Trump, while others noted that Trump doesn't deserve to take credit for Obamacare.

    Republicans, led by Trump, failed to fulfil his electoral promise and to abolish Obamacare in 2017 due to insufficient support in the US Senate. Recently, Trump announced another plan to undo Obama's healthcare reform, but hasn't specified the details.

    Related:

    NCAI Slams Trump's Idea of Tearing Down Obamacare Without Having Substitution
    Impeachable Offenses: Trump's Malevolent 'ObamaCare' Lie
    Repealing Obamacare May Severely Impact Native American Tribes
    US State Attorneys General to Sue Trump Administration Over Obamacare Repeal
    Process of Repealing and Replacing Obamacare Started - Trump
    Is GOP ObamaCare Repeal FINALLY Dead?
    Tags:
    reform, healthcare, Obamacare, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 23-29
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Check Your Freedoms With Your Baggage
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse