Change the Name: Obama Reveals How He Tried to Convince Trump to Keep Obamacare

Trump promised to abolish Obamacare after he assumed the presidency, but efforts by him and the Republicans have failed to achieve this goal, as they have been unable to gather enough support in the Senate.

Former US President Barack Obama has revealed his strategy aimed at preventing Trump from reversing his healthcare reform during a Democratic National Committee fundraiser. According to the former president, he suggested that Trump make minor changes and then just rename it and take credit for it. Obama also said that he had promised Trump that he would never contest the latter's claim as long as his reform lives.

"Because I didn't have pride of authorship, I just wanted people to have health care," Obama said.

Some Twitter users actually laughed at Obama's idea, perceiving it to be him trolling Trump, while others noted that Trump doesn't deserve to take credit for Obamacare.

This literally made me laugh out loud. I miss this guy so much.

Obama: I told Trump to just rename Obamacare and take credit for it

(The ULTIMATE trolling lol I LOVE you @BarackObama)

I believe no one should take credit from someone's idea! That is savaged! President Donald Trump is taking credit for President Obama's Health Care Which is plain Wrong! President Obama should have his, and President Trump

Republicans, led by Trump, failed to fulfil his electoral promise and to abolish Obamacare in 2017 due to insufficient support in the US Senate. Recently, Trump announced another plan to undo Obama's healthcare reform, but hasn't specified the details.