03:18 GMT +330 August 2018
    In this photo taken on Sunday, April 21, 2013, Maria Butina, leader of a pro-gun organization in Russia, speaks to a crowd during a rally in support of legalizing the possession of handguns in Moscow, Russia

    'Inhumane Regime' Still in Effect: Moscow Slams Butina's Jail Conditions

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Inhumane restrictions continue to be enforced against Maria Butina, a young Russian woman in custody in a DC jail on charges of being a foreign agent, the Russian Embassy said in a statement.

    "An inhumane regime of administrative segregation is still in effect against Maria, who is forced to stay awake from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. every night. It is the only time she is allowed to leave her cell. She is still denied access to fresh air," it read.

    The update on Maria’s living conditions was made after diplomats visited her in prison on Wednesday. She has been in detention since  July 15 arrest. Russia has called claims against her "clearly groundless."

    This courtroom sketch depicts Maria Butina, in orange suit, a 29-year-old gun-rights activist suspected of being a covert Russian agent, listening to her attorney Robert Driscoll, standing, as he speaks to Judge Deborah Robinson, left, during a hearing in federal court in Washington, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Assistant U.S. Attorney Erik Kenerson, bottom left, and co-defense attorney's Alfred Carry, right, listen. Prosecutors say Butina was likely in contact with Kremlin operatives while living in the United States. And prosecutors also are accusing her of using sex and deception to forge influential connections
    Stranger Tries to File Court Motion in Butina Case on Her Behalf - Lawyer
    The Embassy referred to her isolation as a "way to put pressure on Maria." It warned that this kind of treatment would almost certainly take a toll on her psychological well-being, adding the 29-year-old was in need of "constant support."

    The diplomatic mission cautioned its citizens that no one was safe from being targeted and persecuted by US authorities while staying abroad, and called for a public outcry against such "arbitrariness."

    Last week, a court document revealed that Butina's defense attorney had requested her release ahead of her trial. Defense attorney Robert Driscoll argued that the government's claims about Butina being a flight risk were exaggerated and not based on facts or evidence.

    READ MORE: Russian Embassy Accuses US Authorities of Unwarranted Strip Searches of Butina

    This courtroom sketch depicts Maria Butina, in orange suit, a 29-year-old gun-rights activist suspected of being a covert Russian agent, listening to her attorney Robert Driscoll, standing, as he speaks to Judge Deborah Robinson, left, during a hearing in federal court in Washington, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Assistant U.S. Attorney Erik Kenerson, bottom left, and co-defense attorney's Alfred Carry, right, listen. Prosecutors say Butina was likely in contact with Kremlin operatives while living in the United States. And prosecutors also are accusing her of using sex and deception to forge influential connections
    Russian Human Rights Commissioner on Butina's Detention: All Signs of Cruel, Inhuman Treatement
    Driscoll also noted the lack of evidence to prove that Butina was indeed conected to Russian intelligence services, as US prosecutors have alleged.

    Butina's lawyer stressed that his client came to the United States as a student and had no professional relationship with high-profile Russian lawmaker, as prosecutors claim. Driscoll also argued in the filing that US authorities have tried to stretch the law by claiming that if a foreign student makes contacts with people in her native country, she must therefore be an "agent" for this country.

    Butina firmly denies all of the accusations, which may land her in jail for up to 15 years. Russia has repeatedly slammed the charges as "clearly baseless."

    READ MORE: American University May Revoke Russian National Maria Butina's Diploma

