Russian Embassy Accuses US Authorities of Unwarranted Strip Searches of Butina

Russian diplomats last visited the detained 29-year-old on Thursday. After talking to Butina, they said they would file a complaint with the US State Department, warning that the "psychological pressure and humiliation must stop."
The Russian Embassy in the US said in a statement that the US prison authorities had resumed their practice of checking on Butina every 15 minutes at night. "This monitoring takes place when an inmate is deemed suicidal. Mariia has not given a reason for such concerns. It’s a blatant attempt to break her spirit."
The litany of irregularities discovered by embassy staff also include strip checks that are carried out after every single visit by her attorneys, diplomats or friends, sometimes as often as three times a day.
Butina is a student from Russia who has recently graduated from American University in Washington DC with a master’s degree in international relations. She was arrested in Washington, DC, on July 15 on charges of conspiracy and acting as a foreign agent. Butina, who has denied the accusations, was denied bail and remains in custody. She faces up to 15 years in jail.
Russia has strongly criticized the US government for detaining Butina and characterized the charges against her as "clearly groundless."
READ MORE: Stranger Tries to File Court Motion in Butina Case on Her Behalf — Lawyer
All comments
Show new comments (0)