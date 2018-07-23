American University May Revoke Russian National Maria Butina's Diploma

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - American University in Washington, DC may revoke detained Russian national Maria Butina’s diploma if violations during her study are uncovered, university spokesperson Mark Story told Sputnik on Monday.

On July 16, the Department of Justice accused Butna of acting as an unregistered foreign agent in the United States. Prosecutors said that Butina, who entered the United States on a student visa and graduated from American University, asked her boyfriend to help complete her academic assignments by editing papers and answering exam questions.

Maria Butina's Father Opens Up on Her Life in US

"When allegations are brought to the university, they are investigated thoroughly by the Dean of the Academic Unit where the student was enrolled and also potentially by an investigating panel," Story said. "After an investigation is complete, the Dean of the Academic Unit may impose sanctions based upon the weight of the evidence that the former student engaged in misconduct."

Story explained the sanctions may include "revocation of the degree or certificate and decertification of credit" as well as other measures.