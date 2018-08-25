Register
08:40 GMT +325 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.

    Bolton Warned US Might Hit Syria with Greater Force Than Before - Reports

    © AP Photo / Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
    US
    Get short URL
    4010

    National Security Adviser John Bolton reportedly said that Washington prepared to take a strong military action against Syria if Syrian government uses chemical weapons.

    According to Bloomberg’s anonymous sources, at a Thursday meeting in Geneva Bolton told Russian Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev that America is prepared to respond with the greater force it has used in Syria before. The information came after the US officials claimed they hold information Assad might be planning a chemical weapons attack in the northwestern province of Idlib, people familiar with the discussions say.

    READ MORE: Bolton Holds Presser After Meeting With Russia's Secretary of Security Council

    President Trump had ordered two strikes on Syria before, following the similar circumstances since his inauguration last year and said that Assad must be punished for the alleged use of chemicals. The first air strike was conducted in April 2017, with the US reacting to the allegations of the usage of chemical weapons by the Syrian government. President Assad denied all allegations, letting the UN experts make their analysis of the incident. 

    Another airstrike coordinated by the US, UK, and France military forces in April 2018 after another alleged usage of the chemical weapons were reported by the “White Helmets” humanitarian group, funded by US, UK and several other western governments.

    A child runs along a street in front of clouds of smoke billowing following a reported air strike on Douma, the main town of Syria's rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta
    © AFP 2018 / Hasan Mohamed
    Does Presence of White Helmets Indicate False Flag Chemical Attacks in Syria?

    Bloomberg’s sources claim that unlike previous, “largely symbolic” attacks, Bolton’s warning was more specific and refers to the concrete campaign in Idlib. This is the last province in the country held by multiple anti-government militant groups, including the al-Nusra Front* terror group.

    Preparations for operations in Idlib.
    © Sputnik / Basel Shartouh
    Syrian Army Preparing Operation to Liberate Idlib Province – Military Source

    The US officials reportedly didn’t confirm the information provided by Bloomberg.

    The strike could risk the escalation of the seven-years-long US involvement in Syria, which President Trump claimed he would like to avoid. On August, 17 Trump administration informed Congress it would redirect $230 million for Syrian stabilization as a part of the withdrawn of the US forces from conflict. During his speech in Ohio Trump claimed that the US forces will be “coming out of Syria, like, very soon.”

    *Al-Nusra Front and Daesh (ISIS/IS/ISIL) are terrorist organizations banned in US, Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Turkey Interested in Eliminating Militants in Syria's Idlib - Foreign Minister
    Militants Continue Shelling in Idlib De-Escalation Zone, Syria - Russian MoD
    China Willing to Assist Syrian Army in Idlib Offensive – Ambassador to Syria
    Mass Evacuation Under Way in Northern Syria's Idlib
    Idlib Liberation Would Bring End to Syria War - Syrian Military
    Tags:
    chemical weapons, chemical agents, airstrike, White Helmets, John Bolton, Bashar al-Assad, Nikolai Patrushev, Idlib, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 18-24
    This Week in Pictures: August 18-24
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse