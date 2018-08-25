Bolton Warned US Might Hit Syria with Greater Force Than Before - Reports

National Security Adviser John Bolton reportedly said that Washington prepared to take a strong military action against Syria if Syrian government uses chemical weapons.

According to Bloomberg’s anonymous sources, at a Thursday meeting in Geneva Bolton told Russian Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev that America is prepared to respond with the greater force it has used in Syria before. The information came after the US officials claimed they hold information Assad might be planning a chemical weapons attack in the northwestern province of Idlib, people familiar with the discussions say.

President Trump had ordered two strikes on Syria before, following the similar circumstances since his inauguration last year and said that Assad must be punished for the alleged use of chemicals. The first air strike was conducted in April 2017, with the US reacting to the allegations of the usage of chemical weapons by the Syrian government. President Assad denied all allegations, letting the UN experts make their analysis of the incident.

Another airstrike coordinated by the US, UK, and France military forces in April 2018 after another alleged usage of the chemical weapons were reported by the “White Helmets” humanitarian group, funded by US, UK and several other western governments.

Bloomberg’s sources claim that unlike previous, “largely symbolic” attacks, Bolton’s warning was more specific and refers to the concrete campaign in Idlib. This is the last province in the country held by multiple anti-government militant groups, including the al-Nusra Front* terror group.

The US officials reportedly didn’t confirm the information provided by Bloomberg.

The strike could risk the escalation of the seven-years-long US involvement in Syria, which President Trump claimed he would like to avoid. On August, 17 Trump administration informed Congress it would redirect $230 million for Syrian stabilization as a part of the withdrawn of the US forces from conflict. During his speech in Ohio Trump claimed that the US forces will be “coming out of Syria, like, very soon.”

*Al-Nusra Front and Daesh (ISIS/IS/ISIL) are terrorist organizations banned in US, Russia and many other countries.