Bolton Holds Presser After Meeting With Russia's Secretary of Security Council

The United States National Security Advisor John Bolton is holding a press conference in Geneva on Thursday, August 23 after a meeting with the head of Russia's Security Council Nikolai Patrushev. This is the first meeting between US and Russian officials since the Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki.

Commenting on the upcoming meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and US National Security Adviser John Bolton should try to find topics, during their meeting, on which Washington has at least some willingness to engage in dialogue

"The expectation is that there will be an opportunity to once again discuss all the issues that are well known on our agenda, try to find the topics where there will be at least some willingness on the part of our colleagues to conduct a dialogue. For now, we observe a certain lack of such a desire," Peskov told reporters.

He added that Moscow does not consider Bolton's trip to Kiev after meeting with Patrushev a priority issue, because there are many pressing problems on the agenda.

Patrushev and Bolton met in Geneva on Thursday. They plan to discuss a number of urgent issues on the international agenda, as well as prospects for Russian-US security interaction.

Follow Sputnik's feed to find out more.