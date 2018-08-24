Register
20:16 GMT +324 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Combination photo showing Reality Winner, the U.S. intelligence contractor charged with leaking classified National Security Agency material, is seen in these undated booking photos in Lincolnton, Georgia, U.S., received June 8, 2017

    Reality Winner's Mother Begs Trump to 'Undo' Ex-NSA Staffer's Jail Term

    © REUTERS / Lincoln County, Georgia, Sheriff's Offic
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20

    In a court of law on Thursday, Reality Winner, who is the first person the Trump administration charged under the Espionage Act, said she acknowledged responsibility for “an undeniable mistake that I made.”

    Former NSA staffer Reality Winner’s mother has turned to Donald Trump asking to pardon her daughter after his comments today denouncing the sentence as "so unfair" and a "double standard," thereby referring to Hillary Clinton getting away with repeatedly spreading classified information. The tweet naturally sparked a wealth of memes, centered around Hillary’s debacle as well as the much debated email leakage controversy and her opposition to Trump:

    pic.twitter.com/nV4shclFfu

    Billie J. Winner-Davis has been regularly updating her “Justice4Reality” account on Twitter as part of an ongoing campaign to free her 26-year-old daughter.

    Omarosa Manigault-Newman, political aide and communications director for the Office of Public Liaison at the White House under President Donald Trump's administration, speaks at the Women's Power Luncheon of the 2017 National Action Network convention, in New York. (File)
    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Ex-Trump Aide Omarosa Ready to Testify 'Anytime' to Impeach US President

    “You have the power to undo this and pardon my daughter Reality Winner!!  Please I am asking you for justice,” she most recently tweeted, inviting loads of polarized comments.

    Many Twitter users have brought in another whistleblower, notorious WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, while calling Trump to heed Winner-Davis’s request.

    “If Trump was a man who makes deals, he should take this one and also pardon @JulianAssange Otherwise it is going to continue to get more and more publicly humiliating for him and his family and entire cabinet in congress,” one user stated, with another one chiming in:

    “I hope that Donald Trump Pardons her and @JulianAssange.”

    However, the opposite point of view can also be observed in the comments.

    “I think the point that needs to be made here is your daughter was wrong and should be in jail. Along with Hillary and anyone else passing secrets,” one user soberly stated, with many sharing the same stance.

    Another user opted to draw a line between “pardoning” and “doing justice:”

    Some couldn’t resist speculations on convicted NSA staffer’s name.

    Many users picked up on the caomparison with Clinton, implied in Trump’s tweet:

    In a much-publicized case, Reality Winner was sentenced to over five years in prison on Thursday after she issued a guilty plea in June over espionage charges. Winner was indicted over leaking a classified document detailing alleged Russia collusion during the 2016 presidential campaign to The Intercept in 2017.

    The document, which was found to have been handed out to The Intercept by Reality herself due to microscopic NSA markings on it, contained an NSA analysis of an alleged Russian hacking attempt on US voting infrastructure days before the presidential election. The document, however, did not allege the hack altered any votes.


    Related:

    Ex-Trump Aide Omarosa Ready to Testify 'Anytime' to Impeach US President
    Trump Slams Social Media Companies for 'Silencing Millions of People'
    'So Unfair, Jeff': Trump Accuses Sessions of Bias
    Trump Offers Help in Easing Italy's Record High Public Debt - Reports
    Tags:
    alleged collusion, election campaign, leaked emails, whistleblower, leak, classified documents, documents, president, NSA, Reality Leigh Winner, Julian Assange, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: August 18-24
    This Week in Pictures: August 18-24
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse