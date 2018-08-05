US State Dept. Convoked Russia’s Charge d’Affaires Over Moscow Alleged Meddling

"Assistant Secretary [Wess] Mitchell convoked #Russia Chargé Zhirnov to answer for the Kremlin’s attempts to use social media accounts to promote violent and divisive causes in the U.S. – we will not tolerate this aggressive interference," spokeswoman Heather Nauert wrote on Twitter.
The US authorities have been accusing the Kremlin of conducting malign activities aimed at meddling in the US internal affairs, such as the 2016 presidential election, namely, with the use of social media.
Moscow has said that Russia did not interfere with other states’ internal affairs, and denied the US allegations as unfounded.
