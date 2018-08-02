US State Department Cheers Facebook Ban on 'Inauthentic' Pages

The US State Department applauded Facebook's decision to remove pages "orchestrated from abroad, that foment division and violence inside the United States," according to a Wednesday statement.

Anti-fascist organizers in Charlottesville, Virginia and local activists in Washington, DC have slammed the ban as "blatant, blanket censorship."

"We applaud Facebook’s decision to expunge accounts, orchestrated from abroad, that foment division and violence inside the United States," the State Department said, falling shy of fingering Russia as the perpetrator behind the most recent ban, which included 32 pages and accounts on Facebook and Instagram, which is owned by Facebook. "These efforts are part of a broader external campaign aimed at weakening America and threatening our way of life by pitting citizens against each other and sowing discord in general."

Facebook did not offer any suggestion as to who was behind the accounts, but noted that their activities were consistent with accounts banned prior operated by the allegedly Kremlin-run Internet Research Agency (IRA).

Several lawmakers have pointed their fingers at Russia this time around. The State Department said "We demand that Russia and all other malign actors immediately cease this reckless behavior."

One of the pages caught up in the ban was called "Resisters" and had a one-time administrator (for a total of seven minutes) who was previously alleged to have been linked to the IRA. Because that group was an admin on a Facebook event page planning a protest against a rally being held on the anniversary of deadly fascistic violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, Facebook shut down the event, sparking cries of censorship from local DC activists who were using the page to organize.

​Facebook's ban was "essentially censoring the work of an entire coalition of real organizers fighting for a better world," the activist group Solidarity C'ville wrote in a statement. "Charlottesville groups who resisted and continue to resist Unite The Right’s impact on our city stand in solidarity with DC organizers who have been hampered by this act of blatant, blanket censorship!"

"It is incredibly insulting that mainstream media has taken Facebook’s act of censorship as an excuse to reduce the real traumas of August 11 and 12 to 'Russian interference' or 'bots'," the group said." The organizers of the Unite the Right 2.0 rally have a "white supremacist ideology," the group said, that "was informed by centuries of homegrown violence against black and indigenous people and migrants… Just as white supremacy is rooted in US history, so is the movement to end it and create a free world."

The State Department is far from the only official government organ to chime in. "Russians and other nation states are absolutely attempting to manipulate us," Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen said in a Fox News interview, adding that Facebook should be "commended" for shining a light on the "very real" threat.

