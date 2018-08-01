Trump vs. Biden: New Poll Reveals Who Americans Like More

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Vice President Joe Biden would beat sitting President Donald Trump by seven points if he were to run for president in 2020, a new poll by Politico/ Morning Consult suggested on Tuesday.

A majority of US voters, 44 percent, said they would support Biden in the 2020 presidential election, while 37 percent of respondents said they would vote for Trump, the poll by Politico/ Morning Consult revealed.

Biden has not confirmed his intention to run for US presidency, but he has frequently hinted in interviews that he could throw his hat into the ring.

The former vice president has the overwhelming support of Democrats, with 80 percent of Democratic voters saying they would be willing to back him in the next election, according to the poll.

The survey was conducted from July 26 to July 30 among 1,993 registered voters.

