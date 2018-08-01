Trump vs. Biden: New Poll Reveals Who Americans Like More

A majority of US voters, 44 percent, said they would support Biden in the 2020 presidential election, while 37 percent of respondents said they would vote for Trump, the poll by Politico/ Morning Consult revealed.
Biden has not confirmed his intention to run for US presidency, but he has frequently hinted in interviews that he could throw his hat into the ring.
The survey was conducted from July 26 to July 30 among 1,993 registered voters.
