Register
19:50 GMT +331 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    3D Printer

    US Democrats Urge Trump to Immediately Reverse Decision on Printing of 3D Guns

    CC0 / Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump must reverse his administration's decision to allow a company to publish instructions for printing 3D plastic guns before the blueprints go online on Wednesday, US Democratic Senator Ed Markey said in a press conference on Tuesday.

    "We need Donald Trump to reverse his administration’s decision, and to do it now," Markey told reporters.

    In 2015, Defense Distributed — an organization dedicated to creating downloadable materials for printing 3D guns — filed a lawsuit against the US federal government after the State Department forced the removal of its instruction manuals from the internet.

    The Trump administration settled the case in June, and Defense Distributed said it would upload materials for 3D printing guns to the internet beginning on August 1.

    Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said in a Twitter message that he is looking into the issue and that he has already spoken to the National Rifle Association (NRA) about it.

    READ MORE: Trump Says 'Looking Into' Issue of 3D Plastic Guns

    Some of the guns that have been seized or handed in to police in London
    © Sputnik / Chris Summers
    US Company Shares Schematics for 3D-Printed AR-15 Rifle, Thousands Download Them
    On Monday, the Attorneys General for eight US states and the District of Columbia joined together and filed a lawsuit to stop the Trump administration from allowing the distribution of the 3D gun blueprints. The lawsuit filed against the US State Department is led by Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who has asked the court to issue a nationwide temporary restraining order.

    In addition to the lawsuit, 21 Attorneys General wrote a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, asking the government to withdraw from its settlement with Defense Distributed, according to media reports.

    READ MORE: Security Expert on 3D Guns: 'More of a Novelty than Form of Mass Killing'

    The Second Amendment of the US Constitution guarantees the right of US citizens to keep and bear arms.

    Tags:
    guns, U.S. Department of State, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queens of the Sand on Display at Beach Handball World Championships
    Queens of the Sand on Display at Beach Handball World Championships
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse