US Democrats Urge Trump to Immediately Reverse Decision on Printing of 3D Guns

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump must reverse his administration's decision to allow a company to publish instructions for printing 3D plastic guns before the blueprints go online on Wednesday, US Democratic Senator Ed Markey said in a press conference on Tuesday.

"We need Donald Trump to reverse his administration’s decision, and to do it now," Markey told reporters.

In 2015, Defense Distributed — an organization dedicated to creating downloadable materials for printing 3D guns — filed a lawsuit against the US federal government after the State Department forced the removal of its instruction manuals from the internet.

The Trump administration settled the case in June, and Defense Distributed said it would upload materials for 3D printing guns to the internet beginning on August 1.

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said in a Twitter message that he is looking into the issue and that he has already spoken to the National Rifle Association (NRA) about it.

On Monday, the Attorneys General for eight US states and the District of Columbia joined together and filed a lawsuit to stop the Trump administration from allowing the distribution of the 3D gun blueprints. The lawsuit filed against the US State Department is led by Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who has asked the court to issue a nationwide temporary restraining order.

In addition to the lawsuit, 21 Attorneys General wrote a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, asking the government to withdraw from its settlement with Defense Distributed, according to media reports.

The Second Amendment of the US Constitution guarantees the right of US citizens to keep and bear arms.