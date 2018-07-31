Trump Says 'Looking Into' Issue of 3D Plastic Guns

"I am looking into 3-D Plastic Guns being sold to the public. Already spoke to NRA, doesn’t seem to make much sense!" Trump said in a Twitter message.
The US government settled the case in June and Defense Distributed said it would upload materials for 3D printing guns to the internet beginning on August 1.
The Second Amendment of the US Constitution guarantees the right of US citizens to keep and bear arms.
In 2013, Cody Wilson posted plans for a 3D printed handgun called "The Liberator." The gun, which was made from plastic, had a metal firing pin and another piece of metal included to comply with the Undetectable Firearms Act.
