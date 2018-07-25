Trump Reportedly Stops Releasing Transcripts of Talks With Foreign Leaders

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The White House has suspended the practice of releasing readouts of US President Donald Trump's telephone conversations with foreign leaders, media reported, citing informed sources.

According to CNN broadcaster, the White House has not published summaries of Trump's phone conversations with his counterparts since mid-June, when the US leader held a phone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and congratulated him on re-election.

However, over the past two weeks, Trump has had at least two phone talks with foreign leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. These conversations were confirmed by the White House only after media reported about them, however, the administration has provided no details about the talks.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment to the broadcaster on whether this suspension is temporary or permanent. According to the spokesperson, these readouts are still released for internal use in the White House.