Trump Proposes Mutual Removal of All Tariffs in Trade With EU

Trump will hold trade talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday.
"The European Union is coming to Washington tomorrow to negotiate a deal on Trade. I have an idea for them. Both the U.S. and the E.U. drop all Tariffs, Barriers and Subsidies! That would finally be called Free Market and Fair Trade! Hope they do it, we are ready — but they won’t!" Trump said on Twitter on Tuesday.
The European Union is coming to Washington tomorrow to negotiate a deal on Trade. I have an idea for them. Both the U.S. and the E.U. drop all Tariffs, Barriers and Subsidies! That would finally be called Free Market and Fair Trade! Hope they do it, we are ready — but they won’t!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018
US House Speaker Paul Ryan in a press conference on Tuesday said that he hopes current trade tensions between the United States and the European Union results in a mutual reduction of barriers to commerce.
READ MORE: EU Warns US Against Car Tariffs, Response Could Affect $294 Bln in US Exports
During his presidential campaign, Trump promised to change the country’s trade policies by resorting to protectionism. After his inauguration, Trump started to fulfil his promises by withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and imposing additional tariffs on its trade partners.
All comments
Show new comments (0)