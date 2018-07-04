Register
10:11 GMT +304 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump steps away after the family photo at the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Canada, June 8, 2018.

    Why Trump's Idea to 'Fix' Global Trade System May Result in US Isolation

    © AFP 2018 / IAN LANGSTON
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    US trade policies have come into conflict with the established rules of global trade. However, the Trump administration has signaled that it wants to "fix" the system, arguing that other countries are using such entities as the World Trade Organization to gain leverage over the US.

    US President Donald Trump is about to shatter the pillars of the global trade order: a bill titled "United States Fair and Reciprocal Tariff Act," which was leaked by Axios on July 2, would give Trump the power to ignore the major principles of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

    The same day, the US President warned the intergovernmental trade regulator that Washington "will be doing something," if the US is not treated "properly." "The WTO has treated the United States very, very badly and I hope they change their ways," Trump added.

    BMW
    CC0
    BMW Warns Donald Trump Car Tariffs Would Put US Jobs at Risk
    Reuters earlier reported that the US President might go even so far as to leave the organization, citing a source familiar with the matter. However, on July 2, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross rejected the assumption of the US's "imminent departure" from the WTO.

    "[Trump has] been clear that he has concerns, that there are a number of aspects that he doesn't believe are fair. And China and other countries have used the WTO to their own advantage. We're focused on fixing the system," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a press conference Monday.

    Trump's vocal discontent with the regulator comes amid Washington's tariff spree, which kicked off in March 2018. The US introduced a 25 percent tariff on steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum, making no exemptions for its longstanding allies. The measure came into force on June 1, triggering a wave of criticism and tit-for-tat actions on the part of the EU, Canada, Mexico and some other countries.

    Jack Daniel’s
    CC0
    Dry Spell: US-EU Tariff War Reportedly Set to Raise American Whiskey Price
    In addition, Washington subjected $50 billion worth of Chinese goods to high taxation and dropped the hint that it would introduce 20 percent tariffs on vehicles being imported to the US.

    The "tariff war" unleashed by the Trump administration against its allies and trade partners has prompted China, India, Mexico, Norway, the EU and Canada to take action against the US through the WTO.

    Citing European officials, Reuters reported on July 3 that China was calling upon EU leaders to issue a joint statement against Trump's trade policies ahead of the July 16-17 Sino-European summit.

    However, the sources told the media outlet that the EU had rejected the idea of allying with China against the US: "China wants the European Union to stand with Beijing against Washington, to take sides. We won't do it and we have told them that," a European diplomat said.

    FILES) In this file photo taken on March 17, 2015 a worker packs coils for delivery at the production site of a German steel company in Salzgitter. Imposed stiff tariffs by the United States on European, Mexican and Canadian steel and aluminium, that have come into effect on June 1, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Tobias SCHWARZ
    Russia Files Complaint Over US Metal Tariffs With WTO - Economic Development Min
    Meanwhile, Russia followed suit and filed a complaint over US metal tariffs with the WTO, arguing that Washington's action was "inconsistent with provisions of the WTO's General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994 and the Agreement on Safeguards."

    "Russia has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization to challenge the additional US tariffs on steel and aluminum," Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on June 29.

    According to the regulator's website, Russia's request was circulated to WTO members on July 2.

    Furthermore, on June 27, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev ordered retaliatory measures to be worked out in response to the US steel and aluminum import duties, stressing that Washington's actions "cannot be left unanswered." The prime minister emphasized that there was no alternative to the WTO.

    Meanwhile, Oreshkin presumed that a new mechanism could be created that would allow the parties concerned not take into account the US's opinion in resolving such disputes.

    By threatening to upset the established trade order, Washington risks isolating itself, as other countries are likely to proceed with global trade with or without the US.

    Related:

    Dry Spell: US-EU Tariff War Reportedly Set to Raise American Whiskey Price
    EU-US Tariff War Will Affect Both Sides of the Atlantic – Professor
    Trump's Tariff Spat With the EU: Who is Set to Lose the Most?
    EU's Economic Response Will Hardly Alter US Tariff Policy - Financial Expert
    Tags:
    US import tariffs, US-China trade war, trade war, tariffs, World Trade Organization (WTO), European Union, Wilbur Ross, Dmitry Medvedev, Donald Trump, China, Europe, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Schiaparelli's Model at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week
    Paris Fashion Week Unleashes Animals Down Catwalk
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse