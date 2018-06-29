Russia Files Complaint Over US Metal Tariffs With WTO - Economic Development Min

Responding to Washington's metal tariffs hike, the European Union announced last week that it would begin charging 25-percent import duties on a wide range of US products, while Russian officials stated that they would be contacting the World Trade Organization (WTO) in order to respond to the US president’s decision.

"Russia has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization to challenge the additional US tariffs on steel and aluminum," Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Friday, as quoted by the ministry's press service.

According to the press release, Russia has sent a request for consultations with the US under the organization's dispute settlement procedures to address the situation regarding the additional tariffs on steel products and aluminum.

On May 31, the United States reintroduced the tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and the European Union, as they refused to start talks over the customs policy with Washington.

A 25-percent tariff on steel imports and a 10-percent tariff on aluminum imports, originally imposed by Washington in March were temporarily suspended for Canada, Mexico, several other states and the European Union in order to attempt to negotiate a better deal, but later the suspension was revoked.