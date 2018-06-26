Register
03:38 GMT +326 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Donald Trump, presidente de EEUU

    Trump Says 'Surprised' by Harley-Davidson's Plan to Move Manufacturing to Europe

    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said he was surprised by Harley-Davidson's decision to shift manufacturing of motorcycles to Europe and claimed the company used the issue of tariffs as an excuse.

    "Surprised that Harley-Davidson, of all companies, would be the first to wave the White Flag.," Trump said via Twitter on Monday. "I fought hard for them and ultimately they will not pay tariffs selling into the EU, which has hurt us badly on trade, down $151 Billion. Taxes just a Harley excuse — be patient!"

    ​Earlier on Monday, Harley-Davidson announced that the new tariffs imposed by the European Union on US goods forced the company’s executives to shift production of some motorcycles to Europe.

    Zeitungen
    © AFP 2018 / Daniel Leal-Olivas
    US Voters Credit Trump for Being Strong Leader, But Not Trustworthy, Honest - Poll
    White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a briefing that the European Union is trying to punish US workers, but assured the public that Trump is going to keep pushing for free and fair trade practices.

    In March, the United States imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports, but suspended the tariffs on Canada, Mexico and the European Union as well as several other states. However, on May 31, the United States removed the exemption from Canadian, Mexican and EU imports.

    READ MORE: Trump Betrayed by Harley-Davidson Amid Plans to Move EU-Bound Production Abroad

    Trump said in a statement on Friday that if the European Union does not remove tariffs and trade barriers against the United States soon, his administration will place a 20 percent tariff on all cars coming to the United States from the bloc.

    Related:

    Trump Threatens 20 Percent Tariffs on Cars From European Union
    Beijing Promises Immediate Response if Trump's Tariffs Hurt China
    US Senators Urge Commerce Secretary to Reconsider Trump's Auto Tariffs – Letter
    Tags:
    Harley-Davidson, European Union, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Saudi woman prepares to use go-kart in Riyadh
    Women Can Now Drive Legally in Saudi Arabia
    Not Our Problem
    Not Our Problem
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse