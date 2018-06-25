Register
19:25 GMT +325 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US soldier honored with a new Harley-Davidson motorcycle

    Trump Betrayed by Harley-Davidson Amid Plans to Move EU-Bound Production Abroad

    © AP Photo / Alan Hess for Harley Davidson
    Business
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The quintessentially American motorcycle brand made the decision to shift production of EU-bound bikes abroad amid European threats of targeted counter-tariffs to US restrictions of European steel and aluminum.

    In a regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission made on Monday, the Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer announced that it was forced to take the measure by Brussels' stiff tariffs targeting the company. The tariffs, which stepped into effect on June 22, increased from 6% to 31%, resulting in a $2,200 increase in the average price per bike.

    "Harley-Davidson believes the tremendous cost increase, if passed onto its dealers and retail customers, would have an immediate and lasting detrimental impact to its business in the region, reducing customer access to Harley-Davidson products and negatively impacting the sustainability of its dealers' businesses," the company said.

    A Harley-Davidson motorcycle blessed with the signature of Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI, and later received by Pope Francis, is displayed ahead of the Bonhams' Les Grandes Marques du Monde vintage motor cars and motorcycles auction at the Grand Palais exhibition hall as part of the Retromobile vintage car show in Paris February 4, 2015
    © REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes
    Blue Jeans, Bikes & Whiskey: EU Tariffs on 'Iconic' US Goods Come Into Effect
    According to MarketsInsider statistics, the company exported some 390,619 bikes to Europe in 2017, over 25% more than the 288,802 bikes sold in the US in the same period.

    The company plans to shift production to facilities in countries not hit by the tariff burden, with the plan expected to take between 9 and 18 months to implement. In addition to its US-based plants, the company has factories in Brazil, India, and Thailand.

    Europe's targeted retaliation against Trump's 25% tariffs on steel and 10% on aluminum includes jeans, motorbikes, boats cigars, whisky, bourbon and other consumer items. In March, European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker warned explicitly that Harley-Davidson would be targeted if Europe did not receive an exemption to the steel and aluminum tariffs.

    Shortly after coming into office last year, Trump touted Harley-Davidson as an "American success story," and thanked the company for keeping jobs in America.

    Related:

    Rough Welcome: What Awaits Trump in Britain Amid Assassination, Terror Concerns
    Trump Reportedly Plans to Restrict Chinese Investments in US Tech Firms
    'Trade Must Be Fair': Trump Calls on All Countries to Remove Existing Tariffs
    Born to be Fired: Harley Davidson Plant Faces Layoffs, Closure
    Tags:
    tariffs, Harley-Davidson, Europe, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Saudi woman prepares to use go-kart in Riyadh
    Women Can Now Drive Legally in Saudi Arabia
    Not Our Problem
    Not Our Problem
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse