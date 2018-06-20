US Immigration Are Laws Weakest and Worst in the World - Trump on Twitter

Previously, the White House has been harshly criticized as thousands of children have been separated from their families at the border and placed in detention facilities due to a zero-tolerance policy announced by Trump in April.

The US president said Wednesday on his Twitter account that the migration laws in the US are "the weakest and worst anywhere in the world," criticizing the opposition for the open borders policy.

The Fake News is not mentioning the safety and security of our Country when talking about illegal immigration. Our immigration laws are the weakest and worst anywhere in the world, and the Dems will do anything not to change them & to obstruct-want open borders which means crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 20 июня 2018 г.

The day before the US President addressed the issue, stating that "If you don’t have Borders, you don’t have a Country."

According to the US Department of Homeland Security, up to 2,000 immigrant children were separated from their parents between April 19 and May 31 following arrests involving illegal entry into the United States.

On May 7, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that the Trump administration would adopt a zero-tolerance policy toward the people, who would try to cross US borders illegally, including taking children away from parents, detained by the authorities. The policy led to protests across the country, after which Republican lawmakers expressed the desire to allow parents and their children to remain together.