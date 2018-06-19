No Borders, No Country!: Trump Tweets Amid Migration Row

US President Trump has once again addressed the ongoing deportation crisis, while tensions continue to run high after some 2,000 children were separated from their families by homeland security authorities amid a crackdown on illegal migrants. Trump took to Twitter to state that a country doesn't exist without borders.
If you don’t have Borders, you don’t have a Country!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2018
The day before, Trump tweeted that the US wouldn't become a "migrant camp."
That same month, seven US states filed a lawsuit against the administration of US President Donald Trump over its failure to remove the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) migration program introduced by the administration of former President Barack Obama.
