No Borders, No Country!: Trump Tweets Amid Migration Row

Trump's comments come amid news that almost 2,000 immigrant children were forcibly separated from their parents between April 19 and May 31 following arrests involving illegal entry into the US, according to the US Department of Homeland Security.

US President Trump has once again addressed the ongoing deportation crisis, while tensions continue to run high after some 2,000 children were separated from their families by homeland security authorities amid a crackdown on illegal migrants. Trump took to Twitter to state that a country doesn't exist without borders.

​The day before, Trump tweeted that the US wouldn't become a "migrant camp."

On May 7, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that the Trump administration would adopt a zero-tolerance policy toward those attempting to cross US borders illegally, including taking children away from parents while they are being detained. The policy has resulted in protests across the US, after which Republican lawmakers expressed the desire to allow parents and their children to remain together.

That same month, seven US states filed a lawsuit against the administration of US President Donald Trump over its failure to remove the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) migration program introduced by the administration of former President Barack Obama.