Register
15:11 GMT +319 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US border patrol vehicle rides along the fence at the US-Mexican border near Naco, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2008

    Not 'Same Model of Civilization': France Slams Trump's Immigration Policy

    © AP Photo / Guillermo Arias
    Europe
    Get short URL
    403

    The Trump administration’s new policy of prosecuting everyone who crosses into the United States illegally has resulted in thousands of children being separated from their families, the CNBC reported.

    Separating Mexican migrants entering the US from their children means that Washington’s idea of civilization differs from Paris’, a French government spokesman said on Tuesday.

    "I don't want what's happening in the United States to happen in Europe, we don't have the same model of civilization, clearly we do not share certain values," government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux told France 2 television.

    "These images are obviously shocking, and obviously our job is to defend a European ideal, an ideal of peace, of freedom," Griveaux added.

    Family separation ordered by the administration has resulted in nearly 2,000 children being separated from their parents in six weeks.

    There have been 1,995 children taken from 1,940 adults at the border between April 19 and May 31, The Associated Press reported.

    Asylum seekers
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Really Not Welcome: US Immigration Detention Centers Lack Clean Water, Health Services - HRW
    European leaders have also been angered by Trump calling their decision to allow in hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers from North Africa and the Middle East a “big mistake,” and saying he would never agree to see the United States being turned into what he describes as a “migrant camp.”

    EU Dealing With Own Migrant Crisis

    The statement by the French government spokesman came just as President Emanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are preparing to meet in Berlin to thrash out a common EU response to the migrant crisis Europe has been going through since 2015.

    Angela Merkel is facing a rebellion from her own conservative coalition partner, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who has demanded that Germany start turning back some incoming refugees right at the country’s doorstep.

    Netizens Bash Melania Trump's Alleged Criticism of US Immigration Policy

    Seehofer, who heads Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU), a partner with Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in the ruling conservative coalition, had earlier given the Chancellor until July 1 to negotiate individual accords with Germany's neighbors to allow Berlin to turn back refugees who have already been registered in another EU country.

    The hard-hitting migrant crisis Europe has been going through since 2015 has fueled the rise of far-right and populist political forces opposing immigration around Europe.

    Related:

    Liberals Trying to Shame Trump on Immigration Reveal US’ History of Cruelty
    Canada Warns Refugees Against Heading North as Trump Tightens US Immigration
    Tags:
    "models of civilization", separated children, Mexican immigrants, criticism, EU, Benjamin Griveaux, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, US, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gettin’ Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Gettin' Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse