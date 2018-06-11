Register
17:43 GMT +311 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump

    Donald Trump Has a Go at Allies After Discordant G7 Summit

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The American president attacked Canada and European countries, accusing them of attempting "to take advantage" of the US and criticizing their unwillingness to fulfill their financial obligations within NATO.

    US President Donald Trump went on with his criticism against some of Washington's closest allies following an unusually tough G7 meeting in Canada.

    "Sorry, we cannot let our friends, or enemies, take advantage of us on trade anymore. We must put the American worker first!" he wrote in one his tweets.

    "Fair trade is now to be called fool trade if it is not reciprocal," he wrote in another, referring to Canada's allegedly unfair trading policy with the US and continuing his personal twitter feud with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    NATO Obligations

    US President Donald Trump — currently in Singapore where he will hold a historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un — also had a go at European countries with regard to their financial obligations within NATO.

    "The US pays close to the entire cost of NATO — protecting many of these same countries that rip us off on trade… The European Union had a $151 billion surplus — should pay much more for military!" he argued.

    READ MORE: Trump's Calls for Russia's Return to G8 May Lead to Division in Europe — Berlin

    Germany was one of the countries subjected to the most severe criticism by the current occupant of the White House.

    "Germany pays 1 percent (slowly) of GDP towards NATO, while we pay 4 percent of a MUCH larger GDP," Trump argued, adding that while Washington protects Europe, the latter tries to take unfair advantage of its trade.

    German Officials Stay Calm

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, details policy to US President Donald Trump, seated at right, during the G7 Leaders Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, on Saturday, June 9, 2018
    © AP Photo / Jesco Denzel
    Worth a Thousand Words: Trump's G7 Summit Photo Stokes Social Media
    Trump's remarks came amid worsening relations with his allies following the recent G7 summit which German Chancellor Angela Merkel described as complicated and disappointing.

    "I would not dismiss the G7 format. Yes, this time it was difficult, it was disappointing, but it does not end this way," Merkel earlier told the ARD broadcaster.
    Merkel's statement came after Trump refused to endorse the final communique of the G7 summit and imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from Europe, Canada and Mexico, sparking fears of a possible trade war.

    However, despite the ongoing dispute, the US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, believes that the tensions in trade can be resolved, although it may take some time.

    In an interview with the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland on Monday, the diplomat noted that "everyone knows how much is at stake."

    Related:

    Trump's G7 Communique U-Turn Destroys Partners' Trust – German Foreign Minister
    Summit's Final Communique: G7 or G6 and Trump?
    Deregulation: Understanding the Trump G7 Canadian Dairy Remarks
    Tags:
    criticism, defense spending, trade war, conflict, NATO, Donald Trump, Europe, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launch in Moscow
    FIFA World Cup 2018 Fan Fest Launches in Moscow
    G1
    G1
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok