Donald Trump Has a Go at Allies After Discordant G7 Summit

The American president attacked Canada and European countries, accusing them of attempting "to take advantage" of the US and criticizing their unwillingness to fulfill their financial obligations within NATO.

US President Donald Trump went on with his criticism against some of Washington's closest allies following an unusually tough G7 meeting in Canada.

"Sorry, we cannot let our friends, or enemies, take advantage of us on trade anymore. We must put the American worker first!" he wrote in one his tweets.

Sorry, we cannot let our friends, or enemies, take advantage of us on Trade anymore. We must put the American worker first! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 июня 2018 г.

Why should I, as President of the United States, allow countries to continue to make Massive Trade Surpluses, as they have for decades, while our Farmers, Workers & Taxpayers have such a big and unfair price to pay? Not fair to the PEOPLE of America! $800 Billion Trade Deficit… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 июня 2018 г.

"Fair trade is now to be called fool trade if it is not reciprocal," he wrote in another, referring to Canada's allegedly unfair trading policy with the US and continuing his personal twitter feud with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

NATO Obligations

US President Donald Trump — currently in Singapore where he will hold a historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un — also had a go at European countries with regard to their financial obligations within NATO.

"The US pays close to the entire cost of NATO — protecting many of these same countries that rip us off on trade… The European Union had a $151 billion surplus — should pay much more for military!" he argued.

Germany was one of the countries subjected to the most severe criticism by the current occupant of the White House.

"Germany pays 1 percent (slowly) of GDP towards NATO, while we pay 4 percent of a MUCH larger GDP," Trump argued, adding that while Washington protects Europe, the latter tries to take unfair advantage of its trade.

….Germany pays 1% (slowly) of GDP towards NATO, while we pay 4% of a MUCH larger GDP. Does anybody believe that makes sense? We protect Europe (which is good) at great financial loss, and then get unfairly clobbered on Trade. Change is coming! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 июня 2018 г.

German Officials Stay Calm

Trump's remarks came amid worsening relations with his allies following the recent G7 summit which German Chancellor Angela Merkel described as complicated and disappointing.

"I would not dismiss the G7 format. Yes, this time it was difficult, it was disappointing, but it does not end this way," Merkel earlier told the ARD broadcaster.

Merkel's statement came after Trump refused to endorse the final communique of the G7 summit and imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from Europe, Canada and Mexico, sparking fears of a possible trade war.

However, despite the ongoing dispute, the US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, believes that the tensions in trade can be resolved, although it may take some time.

In an interview with the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland on Monday, the diplomat noted that "everyone knows how much is at stake."