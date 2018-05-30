Register
23:45 GMT +330 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

    Stormy Daniels' Lawyer: Cohen Should Release Trump Audio Recordings to Congress

    © AP Photo/ Matt Sayles
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen should release all of the audio recordings he made of conversations with adult film star Stormy Daniels and others, her lawyer Michael Avenatti told reporters after a court hearing on Wednesday.

    "Mr. Cohen and his attorney Mr. [ Stephen] Ryan should release all of those audio recordings to the American people and the Congress, so they can be heard by all and people can make their own determinations as to their importance related to the president and what he knew," Avenatti said.

    Avenatti said Cohen's defense lawyer admitted in court that Cohen had taped conversations between himself and Daniels' previous lawyer.

    The FBI raided the office, home and hotel room of Trump’s longtime lawyer Michael Cohen on April 9, seizing various documents related to several issues, including payments which had been made during Trump’s presidential campaign to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who had claimed to have an affair with the now president.

    In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
    © AP Photo/ Matt Sayles
    Ire of the Storm: WATCH Stormy Daniels Threaten Trump With 'Resignation' on SNL
    Michael Cohen then filed a motion to dismiss the defamation lawsuit by the adult film actress, saying that the lawsuit was "completely without merit and appears to be a desperate attempt by [Daniels] to keep at least a portion of this case out of arbitration."

    Daniels claims to have had sexual relations with Trump and is currently trying to break away from the nondisclosure agreement she signed prior to the 2016 election which has kept her from speaking on the alleged affair. Donald Trump has denied the allegations, the fact that a payment in course of 2016 campaign may have taken place could be problematic for the White House.

    Related:

    Twitter Trolls Get Some New Food After Trump Tweets About Stormy Daniels' Sketch
    Trump’s Lawyer Files Motion to Dismiss Stormy’s Defamation Suit After FBI Raid
    Stormy Daniels Faces $20Mln Lawsuit, Launches Anti-Trump Crowdfunding Campaign
    Tags:
    Michael Avenatti, Michael Cohen, Stormy Daniels, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lightning Bolt Striking Stalin-Era Skyscraper in Moscow
    Striking Images of Lightning From Around Globe
    Plan B
    Plan B
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse