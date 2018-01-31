Register
12:54 GMT +331 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    File Photo of Porn Star Stormy Daniels

    Ex-Porn Star Stormy Daniels Denies Affair With Trump 'Because it Never Happened'

    © AP Photo/ Bill Haber
    US
    Get short URL
    111

    The wave of sex scandals, which started from the entertainment industry, has swept politics affecting not only high-ranking officials but state leaders as well, as Donald Trump is currently struggling with allegations of an extramarital affair from more than a decade ago.

    Former adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, more commonly known under her stage name Stormy Daniels, has issued a statement in which she reiterated her denial of allegations that she had a liaison with US President Donald Trump "many, many, many years ago."

    "The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 2011, 2016, 2017 and now again in 2018. I am not denying the affair because I was paid ‘hush money’ as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened."

    READ MORE: Ex-Porn Star, Trump's Lawyer Strongly Deny 'Hush Money' Report as 'False'

    Daniel's statement came hours before Trump's first State of the Union address to Congress where his wife Melania Trump has for the first time faced the public after the news about the alleged affair broke. Amid speculation about the state of presidential marriage, Melania Trump traveled to the Capitol in a separate car.

    U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he talks to the media on South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to Camp David, December 16, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    President Vanilla: Trump's Sexual Skills ‘Textbook Generic,' Porn Star Stormy Daniels Claims
    Earlier, both Stormy Daniels and Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen denied a report which appeared in The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) earlier this month and claimed that the porn star was paid $130,000 for her silence concerning an alleged sexual encounter with the president back in 2006. However, in 2011 the porn star in an interview to the InTouch magazine in details described her sexual affair with Donald Trump, saying that while they were having sex, she remembers thinking "Please don’t try to pay me…. But I bet if he did, it would be a lot"

    READ MORE: Hustler Porn Magazine Publisher Offers $10 Million to Dig Dirt on Trump

    An August 2016 report from the WSJ that alleged that Daniels was in talks with ABC's "Good Morning America" program to discuss her history with then-nominee Trump. The article added that another, similar incident was alleged, this time with a former Playboy model paid $150,000 to keep silent about her own affair with Trump.

    Related:

    Trump's Sexual Skills ‘Textbook Generic,' Porn Star Stormy Daniels Claims
    Ex-Porn Star, Trump's Lawyer Strongly Deny 'Hush Money' Report as 'False'
    Hustler Porn Magazine Publisher Offers $10 Million to Dig Dirt on Trump
    Hillary’s Campaign Mocks Trump for ‘Starring’ in a 2000 Softcore Porn Movie
    Russia Kicks Pornhub to the Curb, Trump Gets the Blame?
    Pornhub Makes What We All Fear: A Donald Trump Porn Parody
    Donald Trump GOP Delegate Facing Child Porn, Weapons Charges
    Tags:
    love affair, denial, sex, Stormy Daniels, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: Female Cops Across the World
    Girl Power: Female Cops From Across the World
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok