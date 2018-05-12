Dems Slam Drugs Plan: Trump Failed to Prevent Pharmaceutical Price Gouging

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump’s proposal to address rising drug costs will not prevent pharmaceutical companies from hurting millions of Americans with unfair price hikes, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a press release.

"The President’s proposals… do nothing to hold wealthy drug companies accountable for their unconscionable price gouging," Pelosi said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the White House unveiled a blueprint to bring down the cost of US drugs. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the plan will allow patients to choose lower-priced medications, including generics, and increase market competition.

Pelosi also accused Trump of breaking his promise to US voters by not allowing Medicare, the government-funded healthcare provider, to negotiate lower drug prices which would save seniors "billions of dollars at the pharmacy."

Pelosi said Trump should work with Democrats on a better plan that will help millions of Americans to save money on medications.

According to a press release from the White House, the United States had the highest per-capita spending on pharmaceuticals of any country in 2015.