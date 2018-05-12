Dems Slam Drugs Plan: Trump Failed to Prevent Pharmaceutical Price Gouging

"The President’s proposals… do nothing to hold wealthy drug companies accountable for their unconscionable price gouging," Pelosi said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, the White House unveiled a blueprint to bring down the cost of US drugs. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the plan will allow patients to choose lower-priced medications, including generics, and increase market competition.US voters by not allowing Medicare, the government-funded healthcare provider, to negotiate lower drug prices which would save seniors "billions of dollars at the pharmacy."
Pelosi said Trump should work with Democrats on a better plan that will help millions of Americans to save money on medications.
According to a press release from the White House, the United States had the highest per-capita spending on pharmaceuticals of any country in 2015.
All comments
Show new comments (0)